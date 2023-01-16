Donnie Yen says ‘I don’t really watch a lot of action movies’

SINGAPORE — Donnie Yen, the action movie director, visited Singapore to promote his Chinese New Year film, Sakra. Sakra is an adaptation of the classic wuxia novel, Demi-Gods and Semi-Devils, by Louis Cha. It will premiere in cinemas on Jan 16.

After the showing of Sakra, Donnie Yen will act alongside Keanu Reeves and Hiroyuki Sanada in John Wick: Chapter 4. This will be shown in cinemas starting Mar 23.

In a press conference at the Marina Bay Sands Theatre, Donnie said that he hadn’t watched many action movies. He revealed that he has yet to view Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – Marvel’s very first Asian-led superhero film starring Simu Liu and Tony Leung. “I have not watched Shang-Chi; I don’t really watch a lot of action movies,” he stated.

Donnie explained that because of his expertise in these kinds of films, he tends to be critical when watching them. “When I look at action movies, I would say, ‘Maybe you should do it in this way or that way,” he added.

However, he remarked that he likes films about people. “I like character-driven movies, you know? That’s just for my own interest,” Donnie remarked. He is also willing to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe to “represent Chinese culture.”



Speaking of Marvel, Donnie played Snowman, a member of a squad of vampire warriors called Bloodpack, in the film Blade II in 2002. It was directed by Guillermo del Toro.

Currently, Donnie is exploring the wuxia genre – a Chinese fiction featuring warriors of ancient China – in hopes of it being the MCU of Asian cinema.

“The Chinese culture is so rich that we have so much content we can explore. We just have to find a way to package it,” he added.

