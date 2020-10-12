Donnie Yen mourns father-in-law, who dies after 2-year battle with cancer

- Advertisement -

Hong Kong — Martial arts star Donnie Yen, who was close to his father-in-law, has been in mourning after the latter passed away on Sept 20 following a two-year battle with cancer.

Daniel Wang, who was a jeweller, was called a “fighter” by the actor.

Wang, 68, was surrounded by his loved ones when he passed away. The funeral was held on Wednesday (Oct 7) at Hong Kong’s St John’s Cathedral. It was attended by family and friends. Wreaths from Yen’s fellow celebrity friends such as William So, Simon Yam, Richie Ren, Miriam Yeung and director Wong Jing were spotted in the funeral hall.

Yen’s wife Cissy Wang and sister-in-law Irene were emotional as they greeted the media. Yen told reporters: “This has been a sombre moment for our family and it is difficult for us to calm down. Everyone knows our family is united and harmonious. My father-in-law had fought this battle for two years. He is a fighter. This illness took him away from us, so today, we will remember the happiness he has given us. Thank you all for your concern.”

His wife and sister-in-law said tearfully that they will miss the times spent with their father. They did not, however, say anything when asked about his last wishes.

Last week, in celebration of the Mid-Autumn Festival, Yen posted a tribute to Wang on Instagram. “You are with us always, father-in-law! [I’ll] Always try my best to learn how to be a better father and husband from you. But you are truly one of a kind, you are the best and no one can argue with that.”

Yen has been married to 39-year-old Cissy, his second wife, since 2003. He has 2 children with her and one with his first wife Leung Zing Ci.

Yen, 57, is an actor, martial artiste, film director, producer, action choreographer, stuntman and multiple-time world wushu tournament champion. He is one of Hong Kong’s top action stars and has displayed skill in an array of martial arts, being well-versed in taiji, boxing, kick-boxing, jeet kune do, hapkido, taekwondo, karate, muay thai, wrestling, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, judo, wing chun and wushu.

One of the most popular film stars in Asia of the early 2000s, Yen is consistently one of the highest-paid actors in the continent. He has a net in worth in 2020 of between US$40 million and US$50 million (S$54 million and S$67 million). /TISG