Entertainment Celebrity Dolly Parton sings special rendition of Jolene before getting vaccine, encourages others

Dolly Parton sings special rendition of Jolene before getting vaccine, encourages others

Dolly Parton shares video clip of herself getting Covid-19 vaccine

dolly-parton-sings-special-rendition-of-jolene-before-getting-vaccine,-encourages-others

Author

Hindustan Times

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrityInternationalCOVID 19LifestyleHealth & Fitness
- Advertisement -

India — Country music icon Dolly Parton recently took to Twitter to share a special message before getting the Covid vaccine. A video shared by Parton from the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville shows her preparing for taking the Moderna vaccine. A few seconds before getting the shot, Parton encouraged people to come forward and participate in the vaccine drive with a special rendition of her popular song Jolene.

In the clip, Parton can be seen singing Jolene while changing the word Jolene into vaccine.

Take a look at the entire video to hear the song:

- Advertisement -

Shared on March 3, the clip has garnered over 2.9 million views and several comments. While some found Parton’s message to be important for the community, others found the vaccine special rendition of Jolene to be apt for the situation.

 

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Featured News

Kranji land ‘erroneous’ clearing: more supervision not always best solution, says Chan Chun Sing

Singapore – Processes should be streamlined and not more layers of supervision added in public service, said Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing on Friday (Feb 26) in response to the erroneous clearing of a large patch of woodland in...
View Post
Featured News

National reserves: Whatever their strategic value, Singaporeans have right to know how they are managed

  The ruling People’s Action Party is weaponising knowledge of the exact amount of Singapore’s national reserves as a way of helping it stay in power. That’s unacceptable. It does not have such an in perpetuity right. One of the debates in...
View Post
Celebrity

Jolin Tsai’s perky butt got the internet abuzz

Taipei -- Mandopop diva Jolin Tsai isn't shy of flaunting her figure in all kinds of sexy and revealing outfits and her fans are just lapping it up. The 40-year-old singer uploaded a couple of photos from her trip to Yangmingshan...
View Post

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent