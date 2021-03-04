dolly-parton-sings-special-rendition-of-jolene-before-getting-vaccine,-encourages-others

- Advertisement -

India — Country music icon Dolly Parton recently took to Twitter to share a special message before getting the Covid vaccine. A video shared by Parton from the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville shows her preparing for taking the Moderna vaccine. A few seconds before getting the shot, Parton encouraged people to come forward and participate in the vaccine drive with a special rendition of her popular song Jolene.

In the clip, Parton can be seen singing Jolene while changing the word Jolene into vaccine.

Take a look at the entire video to hear the song:

Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine. @VUMChealth pic.twitter.com/38kJrDzLqC — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 2, 2021

Shared on March 3, the clip has garnered over 2.9 million views and several comments. While some found Parton’s message to be important for the community, others found the vaccine special rendition of Jolene to be apt for the situation.

