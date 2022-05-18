Dogs attacking children, elderly, and other dog, dog abuse & dog beheading

- Advertisement -

A tragic situation took place when a three-year-old baby was killed by a dog in Greater Manchester in the U.K. The ‘tragic and sad’ incident was reported to the Police and an inquiry into the death is opened to determine the facts, according to a statement from the police.

The toddler was airlifted to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, with the police saying they suspect that the little boy has sadly succumbed to injuries received as a result of a dog attack. The police say there were previous incidents involving dogs at the address.

In 2020, a dog mauled a baby Elon Jase Ellis-Joynes in his home in South Yorkshire. The dog, a Chow Chow Alsatian-cross, was not well treated by the owner, Stephen Joynes, 36.

In March, a man was sentenced to four years in prison after his out-of-control dog killed his unaccompanied 12-day-old kid. The latter was accused of hitting and kicking his dog, failing to train it around children, and allowing it to fear his neighbours. Reports say the same dog had previously hurt an older child.

A few months ago, on the same road from the attack on the baby in Greater Manchester, a grandma and a pooch were attacked by three ferocious Staffordshire Bull Terriers. The 69-year-old was walking the Westie Max near the Rochdale Canal in Milnrow. The dog belonged to the woman’s daughter-in-law.

The three Bull Terriers appeared from nowhere and pounced on them. Two of the dogs started biting her, but she managed to wriggle free to hide under a tree to avoid their attacks. The vicious dogs then grabbed hold of the pooch, repeatedly sinking their teeth into his neck and leaving him with several deep wounds.

Dog beheaded

Two thugs were sentenced to 19 months in prison after decapitating a Yorkshire Terrier and leaving its head on a door handle in retaliation for a pub brawl.

They severed Bailey the dog’s head before disposing of his body. A horrified child later discovered the head.

On May 19, 2018, the evil duo got into a fight with a fellow customer. They drove to the victim’s house early the next morning, stole their pet, and then returned to the pub to carry out the heinous act.

The post A dog attacks a baby, and another dog is beheaded appeared first on The Independent News.

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg