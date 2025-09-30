// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, September 30, 2025
30.4 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Freepik
Singapore News
2 min.Read

Doctor says that eating too many low-sugar mooncakes is not recommended

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: The Mid-Autumn Festival is fast approaching, and one of the best ways to celebrate such an occasion is by eating the famous mooncakes.

In the market, there are many mooncakes that are marketed with less sugar, hence being the healthier choice than the regular ones. However, is it true that these are safer to eat?

A doctor from the Lifescan Healthcare Center explained that low-sugar mooncakes indeed have lower sugar content, and these are more suitable to consume by people who are diabetic or have poor blood sugar control, but low sugar content does not necessarily mean that they will be low in calories, fat, and sodium. 

As an example, the doctor expressed that a low-sugar lotus seed mooncake may contain 500 to 700 calories, and it can also have a significant amount of fat. Nut and seed fillings also have calories, even though they provide healthier fats. Furthermore, snow skin or jelly mooncakes are low in fat but often contain higher amounts of sugar.

See also  HSR bidding down to two-horse race: where are the others?

It is encouraged for everyone to control the portion size as they eat mooncakes, whether from the low-sugar classification or the traditional ones. It is better to cut the mooncake into quarters or eighths and share it with family or friends.

Moreover, if a person is diabetic, it is advisable to choose small portions of low-sugar mooncakes and pair them with sugar-free tea. This is to slow down the surge in blood sugar and insulin. 

If a person has hypertension, he/she should eat less salted egg yolk mooncakes and also pay attention to their sodium intake.

Lastly, if a person has high cholesterol, he/she should avoid mooncakes containing egg yolks. It is also best to share their cakes with others to avoid excessive fat intake.

Why do Singaporeans celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival?

The Mid-Autumn Festival, also known as the Mooncake Festival, is all about coming together and helping people in Singapore appreciate their family and friends. Families gather together in celebration until a full moon, and they eat tasty mooncakes as they embrace and immerse themselves in the festive mood.

See also  Join WP Leaders Pritam Singh and Sylvia Lim at Mid-Autumn Festival

Furthermore, the festival focuses on the moon, which they believe represents wholeness. Mooncakes were also a main part of the festival, which are pastries that are both sweet and savoury. Sharing these mooncakes shows love and unity, which is very important during the festival.

In Singapore, some residents also celebrate through cultural performances–from traditional lion dances to modern music festivals. 

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

Asia

Southeast Asia’s venture capital funding falls back to 2016 levels

SOUTHEAST ASIA: Southeast Asia’s venture capital industry has fallen...
Singapore News

Permanent residents of Singapore who have exceeded their re-entry permit validity while abroad will have 180 days only to renew

SINGAPORE: Permanent residents of Singapore who are currently outside...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Permanent residents of Singapore who have exceeded their re-entry permit validity while abroad will have 180 days only to renew

SINGAPORE: Permanent residents of Singapore who are currently outside...

Singaporeans urge jobseeker to take offer even if salary is lower than last drawn

SINGAPORE: A local Reddit user took to the platform...

M’sian police arrest SG woman who had no travel documents & was verbally abusive at 2nd Link highway

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean woman ran afoul of the law...

He’s 7, holds 5 records in SG, and attends Chemistry lectures at NTU

SINGAPORE: Students at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) may be...

Business

Southeast Asia’s venture capital funding falls back to 2016 levels

SOUTHEAST ASIA: Southeast Asia’s venture capital industry has fallen...

Singaporeans urge jobseeker to take offer even if salary is lower than last drawn

SINGAPORE: A local Reddit user took to the platform...

‘We can forget about new local success stories,’ netizen says as a cafe closes after 5 years amid rental hikes, manpower challenges, and rising...

SINGAPORE: “We can forget about new local success stories,”...

Skye at Holland pulls in over 8,000 visitors in just three days of VVIP preview

SINGAPORE: Skye at Holland has pulled in over 8,000...

Singapore Politics

© The Independent Singapore

// //