Doctor says that eating too many low-sugar mooncakes is not recommended

SINGAPORE: The Mid-Autumn Festival is fast approaching, and one of the best ways to celebrate such an occasion is by eating the famous mooncakes.

In the market, there are many mooncakes that are marketed with less sugar, hence being the healthier choice than the regular ones. However, is it true that these are safer to eat?

A doctor from the Lifescan Healthcare Center explained that low-sugar mooncakes indeed have lower sugar content, and these are more suitable to consume by people who are diabetic or have poor blood sugar control, but low sugar content does not necessarily mean that they will be low in calories, fat, and sodium.

As an example, the doctor expressed that a low-sugar lotus seed mooncake may contain 500 to 700 calories, and it can also have a significant amount of fat. Nut and seed fillings also have calories, even though they provide healthier fats. Furthermore, snow skin or jelly mooncakes are low in fat but often contain higher amounts of sugar.

It is encouraged for everyone to control the portion size as they eat mooncakes, whether from the low-sugar classification or the traditional ones. It is better to cut the mooncake into quarters or eighths and share it with family or friends.

Moreover, if a person is diabetic, it is advisable to choose small portions of low-sugar mooncakes and pair them with sugar-free tea. This is to slow down the surge in blood sugar and insulin.

If a person has hypertension, he/she should eat less salted egg yolk mooncakes and also pay attention to their sodium intake.

Lastly, if a person has high cholesterol, he/she should avoid mooncakes containing egg yolks. It is also best to share their cakes with others to avoid excessive fat intake.

Why do Singaporeans celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival?

The Mid-Autumn Festival, also known as the Mooncake Festival, is all about coming together and helping people in Singapore appreciate their family and friends. Families gather together in celebration until a full moon, and they eat tasty mooncakes as they embrace and immerse themselves in the festive mood.

Furthermore, the festival focuses on the moon, which they believe represents wholeness. Mooncakes were also a main part of the festival, which are pastries that are both sweet and savoury. Sharing these mooncakes shows love and unity, which is very important during the festival.

In Singapore, some residents also celebrate through cultural performances–from traditional lion dances to modern music festivals.