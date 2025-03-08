MALAYSIA: In Malaysia, the recognition and diagnosis of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in adults remain contentious topics. A recent Reddit post has shed light on this issue, igniting discussions about medical accountability and the challenges faced by individuals seeking proper diagnoses.

Redditor’s experience highlights diagnostic challenges

A Reddit user shared their experience of seeking an ADHD assessment at a government clinic, only to be diagnosed with anxiety and depression. The attending doctor reportedly stated that adult ADHD is not well understood in Malaysia and that it is “too late” for adults to receive such a diagnosis. The Redditor expressed frustration, noting that their complex childhood, which they were uncomfortable discussing openly, may have contributed to the misdiagnosis. They also highlighted the financial burden of seeking private assessments, which are often costly.

Community reactions: A mix of support and criticism

The Reddit community responded with a blend of empathy and differing opinions. One user commented, “It’s never too late for a diagnosis, even if you’re an adult. I was diagnosed with ADHD and autism last year, but only through a private clinic. Unfortunately, the government focuses on ADHD in children.”

However, not all comments were supportive. A user expressed scepticism: “Do you want to be diagnosed with ADHD? I’m sorry, but it is not the doctor’s job to confirm your own assumptions.”

Another echoed this sentiment: “My regular doctor was very dismissive and couldn’t even be bothered to provide a proper referral to a specialist. In fact, my doctor diverted the discussion and started bringing up my other health issues at the time.”

Expert opinions on adult ADHD in Malaysia

The challenges faced by the Redditor are not isolated. According to Free Malaysia Today (FMT), ADHD remains poorly recognised in Malaysia, even within the medical community. This lack of recognition often leads to misdiagnosis, with symptoms being attributed to other mental health conditions.

FMT further reports that in Malaysia, only clinical psychiatrists and psychologists can provide an official ADHD diagnosis. However, there is a significant shortage of these professionals, making timely assessments challenging.

Legal and ethical responsibilities of healthcare providers

The issue of misdiagnosis extends beyond individual experiences, touching on the legal and ethical obligations of healthcare providers. In Malaysia, medical negligence cases are governed by the Medical Act 1971 and the Civil Law Act 1956. Medical negligence can encompass various forms, including misdiagnosis or delayed diagnosis, surgical errors, medication errors, birth injuries, and failure to obtain informed consent.

A notable case highlighting the consequences of medical negligence occurred in March 2024 when the Court of Appeal awarded RM8.6 million (S$2.6 million) in damages to an infant girl who suffered spinal cord injuries due to complications during a Caesarean section. This case underscores the judiciary’s role in addressing medical malpractice and ensuring accountability.

Seeking second opinions and reporting malpractice

Patients who suspect they have been misdiagnosed or received substandard care have avenues to seek redress. Consulting another medical professional for a second opinion is advisable. If negligence is suspected, patients can file complaints with the Malaysian Medical Council or pursue legal action. However, it is important to note that medical malpractice litigation in Malaysia can be prolonged and costly, often requiring substantial evidence and expert testimony.

Potential reforms to improve medical accuracy

Enhanced training: Integrating comprehensive training on adult ADHD and other commonly misdiagnosed conditions into medical education can equip healthcare professionals with the necessary skills to recognise and treat these disorders effectively. A recent article from Verywell Health discusses the challenges in diagnosing adult ADHD, emphasising the need for formal training and clinical guidelines for clinicians.

Increased mental health resources: Addressing the shortage of clinical psychiatrists and psychologists by investing in mental health infrastructure and incentivising specialisation in these fields is crucial. An article from The Australian highlights the critical shortage of mental health professionals, particularly in non-metropolitan areas, underscoring the need for immediate action to improve the situation.

Public awareness campaigns: Educating the public about adult ADHD can reduce stigma and encourage individuals to seek appropriate assessments and treatments. Initiatives like Active Minds focus on promoting mental health awareness, especially among young adults, through peer-to-peer dialogue and interaction.

Streamlined legal processes: Reforming the legal framework to expedite medical negligence cases can ensure timely justice for affected patients. The Wikipedia article on services for mental disorders discusses the role of legal services in supervising involuntary commitment and ensuring that individuals with mental health disorders are not discriminated against, highlighting the importance of legal frameworks in mental health care.

The Redditor’s experience serves as a poignant reminder of the challenges faced by adults seeking ADHD diagnoses in Malaysia. It highlights the need for greater awareness, improved medical training, and systemic reforms to ensure that individuals receive accurate diagnoses and appropriate care. As discussions continue both online and offline, it is imperative for stakeholders to collaborate in addressing these pressing issues in the Malaysian healthcare system.