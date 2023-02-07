DJ Jade Rasif’s new discovery about toilet bidet; it’s ‘not meant for washing your private’ parts

SINGAPORE — In one of her Instagram stories, DJ Jade Rasif shared her recent discovery about Italian toilets, specifically their bidets. “I need to show you something about Italian toilets,” she eagerly stated in her story.

She found out that the bidet is not meant for washing a person’s private parts. She then activated the bidet and the water came out aggressively compared to how it is supposed to normally work.

Jade Rasif continued to show her followers how the water violently flows from the bathroom tool as if she was enjoying her newest discovery.

She also included a text caption in her stories, giving her followers the opportunity to guess how she uncovered the unknown purpose of Italian bidets.

“Guess how I found out,” the DJ remarked to engage with her followers and allow them to draw conclusions.

