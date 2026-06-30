Diplomat congratulates WP leaders as Sylvia Lim’s show of solidarity with Pritam Singh goes viral

SINGAPORE: Distinguished diplomat Tommy Koh is among those to extend his congratulations to the newly re-elected leaders of the Workers’ Party (WP), after party chair Sylvia Lim posted a rare photo showing how they celebrated the result of an internal vote on social media.

Ms Lim and Mr Singh were returned unopposed as the party’s chair and secretary-general respectively following the party’s biennial elections, despite attempts by a group of dissatisfied cadres to pressure Mr Singh into stepping aside.

Dissatisfied with the way Mr Singh’s handled the Raeesah Khan matter, the group of cadres had called on him to explain his actions, resign from his post, or face a secret vote if he refused to step down.

After the election, Mr Singh told the press that the issues raised by the concerned members had been addressed through a democratic process.

The party also elected 12 members to its Central Executive Committee, its highest decision-making body. Most members of the previous committee retained their seats.

As WP supporters celebrated the outcome online, Ms Lim shared a glimpse of how they ended their evening, with a photo featuring herself, her husband Quah Kim Song, Mr Singh and his wife Loveleen Kaur Walia, sharing a drink.

Captioning the image, Ms Lim wrote: “Sometimes, there are only a few people who know what you’re going through. #ForBetterForWorse”

The post quickly attracted widespread attention, with many supporters and prominent Singaporeans offering messages of congratulations and encouragement. Among them was Professor Tommy Koh, who extended his congratulations in the comments.

Many commenters reflected on Ms Lim’s caption, saying that only a small circle of people could truly understand the challenges faced by the party’s leadership over the past few months.

One supporter wrote, “Very well said, it’s so true that some struggles are only understood by a few, but that’s what makes the support of those who do matter.”

Another commented, “So lovely! Won’t be able to understand fully what you all are going through, but certainly know the cause of it all. Keep going, you good people!”

Several supporters also expressed confidence in the party’s future following the leadership election. “Future of Hope! Well done, Workers Party,” one commenter wrote, while another said, “May you both pave the way for WP to contiNew its objectives.”

Others viewed the outcome as a demonstration of the party’s internal democratic process.

“Well done! It goes to show that a fair and democratic process exists in the WP. The one-sided local MSM was all out to tilt the balance against Pritam Singh. All the best as the WP moves forward,” one supporter commented.

Many messages focused on Mr Singh personally, expressing relief that he had emerged from the internal challenge with renewed backing from party members.

“I’m glad Mr Singh wasn’t affected negatively by today’s vote! Continue to do your best and walk righteous,” one commenter wrote.

Another netizen added, “Congratulations, it’s amazing to have people who understand what you’re going through and can share the journey with you.”

One supporter praised Mr Singh’s resilience, writing, “Pritam Singh…Real gold is not afraid of fire!!! You are the real gold! May God Bless you through all the storms you encountered!”

Others celebrated the photo itself, with one commenter joking, “Great picture! Drinking the tears of the haters and the traitors must taste so sweet! 💪💪💪”