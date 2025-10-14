Diners complain about finding rats inside sauce containers at a self-service instant noodle shop, says it is a ‘hygiene issue’

SINGAPORE: Diners in a self-service instant noodle shop were shocked when they saw rats inside the sauce container. This incident caused a temporary suspension of the shop for further investigation.

A customer reported that they were eating at the noodle shop very early in the morning. In the store, diners can customise their instant noodles by adding their own condiments and sauces. Unfortunately, they saw a rat scurrying out from the floor, and she immediately alerted the staff about it. However, the situation was not addressed properly the first time around.

“We didn’t see where the rat went and continued to sit there chatting. A short while later, we saw it crawl into the container of sambal sauce on the countertop,” the customer declared.

When the customer took a video of the situation, it was shown that several sauce containers were on the counter without lids. Moreover, a small mouse with a long, thin tail scurries back and forth inside one of the containers. The customer then wanted to report the incident to a staff member once again, but there was no one available to address it.

She shared: “We waited for 10 minutes and still didn’t see anyone, so we left. Seeing this kind of scene really makes you worry about hygiene issues.”

With this incident, the store has suspended its operations and will work with a pest control company to take the necessary action. The store also expressed: “We are aware of and value the customer’s feedback and have immediately launched an investigation. As a precautionary measure, we will suspend operations during this period.”

The Singapore Food Agency encourages everyone to check if a food stall follows food safety practices. According to the authorities, here are some of the signs to look for the next time people decide to eat at a hawker stall or restaurant. These simple steps would make one’s dining experience better and safer from harmful food bacteria.

Food handlers should be neatly groomed and wear masks or spit guards. These people should use clean gloves when handling food and not use the same gloves when they are handling money.

The foot stalls should remain clean and tidy. A clean environment reduces the risk of food contamination.

Customers should check if raw food at the stall is kept separate from cooked food to prevent cross-contamination. Raw foods may contain bacteria that can spread to cooked food, making it unsafe to consume.