Thursday, September 4, 2025
Photo: Singapore Incidents IG
In the Hood
1 min.Read

Diners at Yishun coffeeshop left stunned after pigeon gets struck by ceiling fan and lands on table, dead

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: Diners at a Yishun coffeeshop were left shocked and ended up discarding their food after a pigeon was killed by a ceiling fan and landed smack dab in the middle of their table.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident took place at Block 848 Yishun Street 31 on Saturday (Aug 31) around 12 pm. Videos taken by eyewitnesses are going viral online.

The clips circulating online show the bird lying motionless on a table beside a plate of steamed fish and rice. No one is seated at the table by the time the video is taken while some diners look on in surprise.

An eyewitness, Mr Liu, told the paper that he and his wife were seated at the next table when the dead pigeon landed on the table. He said, “I suddenly heard a crash and saw the pigeon fall onto the table. It was really scary.”

Mr Liu added that the bird appeared to have died instantly. The woman and her son who had been dining at the affected table decided to leave their meal, worried that it might have been contaminated.

Although he frequents the coffeeshop, Mr Liu told Shin Min Daily News this was the first time he had ever encountered such an occurrence.

