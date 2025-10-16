// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, October 16, 2025
29.2 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Stomp
Singapore News
2 min.Read

Diners abandoned their meals after spotting cockroach on the table, SFA says food safety is a joint responsibility

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: A group of diners were shocked when their late-night meal at Seng Kee Black Chicken Herbal Soup was interrupted by an uninvited guest — a cockroach.

One of the diners complained that at around one in the morning, he and his friends were almost finished with their meal when a huge cockroach suddenly appeared on their table. He then raised his concern to an elderly cleaner, who just acknowledged it and tried to chase the cockroach away. “We left immediately,” the diner declared. 

In CCTV footage shared with Stomp, the diners appeared startled when they saw the cockroach, and one of them got up from his seat. The video also showed them informing the elderly cleaner about the incident and pointing at their table.

Furthermore, the diner messaged the eatery about the incident via WhatsApp but was dissatisfied with the response that he got. The eatery asked the diner if he managed to get the affected dish changed, but the diner said they did not decide to get another meal because they were in no mood to eat afterwards. 

See also  HDB resident appeals for help over noise, litter, and pest problems due to continuous partying at the void deck for years
TISG 29
Photo: Stomp

The eatery tried to make up for the incident by offering a complimentary dessert to the diners if they decided to visit once again. 

Sharing his experience, the diner said: “How to just change the affected dish lol… I’m not looking for a refund.” 

Seng Kee Black Chicken Herbal Soup checked the CCTV footage and admitted that the cockroach was “flying from outside to the table”. Additionally, a spokesperson for the eatery said the diners should have informed one of their staff about what happened, and not the old man, who they claimed did not know anything.  

Food safety is a joint responsibility

According to the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), the food industry, consumers, and the government all have a responsibility for food safety. 

The food industry must follow food safety rules and keep food clean, while consumers need to handle and store food properly. Furthermore, the government’s role is to set rules, check that businesses follow them, and take action if food is unsafe. 

See also  Govt finally scraps streaming, nearly four decades after Tan Cheng Bock criticised it in Parliament

Everyone needs to work together to help keep food safe for everyone to consume. 

“While SFA puts in place and enforces the regulatory measures, food operators must play their part by adhering to good food hygiene and preparation practices… Food operators should also ensure their premises are clean and well-maintained. Members of the public who have concerns about food safety practices by food operators should report to SFA via the online feedback form,” SFA remarked. 

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Employer ends maid’s contract after dealing with her horrible temper for a year

SINGAPORE: An employer took to social media to share...

‘Our road infrastructure isn’t a playground,’ LTA warns against TikTok trend of people dangling from traffic lights, road signs

SINGAPORE: There’s been a recent trend on TikTok where...

Domestic helper jailed for one week after falsely claiming employer’s husband raped her

SINGAPORE: A 36-year-old Indonesian domestic worker was sentenced to...

S’poreans call penalties for noisy people on public buses ‘a good start’

SINGAPORE: On Tuesday (Oct 14),  the Transport Sector (Miscellaneous...

Business

DBS Group named world’s best Al bank

SINGAPORE: DBS Group has been named the world’s best...

Fresh grad says he feels ‘compelled’ to accept S$2.6k job offer amid Singapore’s tough job market, seeks advice on Reddit

SINGAPORE: A fresh graduate from one of Singapore’s top...

Singapore pharma companies delay US expansion amid tariff negotiations

SINGAPORE: Several pharmaceutical companies have delayed their expansion plans...

Pony AI and WeRide receive green light for Hong Kong listing

Autonomous-driving companies Pony AI and WeRide have received regulatory...

Singapore Politics

Gov’t has pumped $380M annually to Mediacorp over the past 5 years

SINGAPORE: Over the past five financial years, the government...

Lee Hsien Yang asks how long it will take PAP Govt to decide on Oxley house fate

SINGAPORE: Marking the first anniversary of his sister Dr...

Red Dot United launches ‘Parliament Watch’; Sec-Gen Ravi Philemon takes on shadow minister role

SINGAPORE: In a bold move to create a more...

WP to raise questions  in Parliament about jobs for new grads, public transport, bullying

SINGAPORE: Bullying in schools, jobs for fresh graduates, and...

© The Independent Singapore

// //