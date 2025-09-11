// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, September 11, 2025
Photo: Depositphotos/ DragonImages (for illustration purposes only)
In the Hood
1 min.Read

Diner makes amends after restaurant worker used his own money to settle unpaid bill and didn’t want boss to find out

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: A diner who allegedly left a restaurant without paying a bill has since made amends, after a worker revealed he had covered the outstanding amount out of his own pocket.

The incident took place on Monday (Sept 8) at a restaurant in Jurong East, according to the worker who spoke to citizen journalism portal Stomp.

The worker explained that a group of seven male diners had visited the restaurant and split their orders into two bills. One amounted to $37.33, which was paid, while the other totalled $83.93 but was left unsettled.

The worker decided to pay the outstanding amount himself. “It was my fault because of my carelessness, I let them pay one bill and missed the other one,” he told Stomp.

He added that he chose not to disclose the restaurant’s name, fearing his employer might find out about the incident. “I need them to please come back and pay the rest of what they owe. I hope this will help me get the money back,” he appealed.

The worker also shared with Stomp a photo of the seven diners seated at their table, in the hope that they would see the post and settle the bill.

A few days later, his appeal appeared to pay off. Stomp reported today (11 Sept) that one of the diners returned to the restaurant and transferred the $83.93 to the worker, settling the outstanding balance.

