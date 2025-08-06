// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, August 6, 2025
Photo Credit: Sin Chew Daily
Malaysia
1 min.Read

Diner horrified to discover dead frog in plum juice

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

MALAYSIA: A woman’s casual lunch outing turned into a nightmare after she discovered a dead frog floating in her plum lime juice at a restaurant in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan.

The woman said online that she had consumed about a quarter of it before noticing something strange. At first, she mistook the unusual shape for a large sour plum, but the taste began to seem off.

When she gave the drink a stir, she was shocked to find a dead frog at the bottom of the glass.

The woman took to social media shortly after the discovery, calling the experience “disgusting.”

However, what angered her even more was the restaurant’s reaction. Despite reporting the incident on the spot, she claims the staff neither apologised nor offered any form of compensation.

Her post quickly went viral, triggering a flood of horrified comments from netizens. One commenter quipped, “Frog special? This isn’t a drink, it’s a test of courage.”

Many expressed concern for the woman’s health, urging her to seek medical attention and report the case to the authorities.

See also  Malaysia: Najib & Others before him were easy prey for crooked masterminds

The Negeri Sembilan State Health Department issued a statement confirming that an official investigation has been launched. The department said it would take appropriate action against those responsible and emphasised that hygiene in food and beverage establishments is a serious matter tied to public safety.

The department further encouraged the public to report similar cases immediately.

Investigations are ongoing.

