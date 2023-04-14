Diner gets charged $5.70 for 1 meat, 1 veg and 1 egg steam but says there’s hardly any meat

SINGAPORE: A netizen took to social media with a complaint after being charged for a meat dish at Kimly Mixed Rice at Bukit Baton, which he claimed had hardly any meat.

Facebook user Iwangfe Chen wrote in an Apr 13 (Thursday) post on the Complaint Singapore page that the price indicated for a meal with one meat and two vegetables is $3.00. He ordered one meat, one vegetable, and a steamed egg, for which he was charged $5.70, a price that he found “super expensive.”

When asked about it, he was told that the bean dish he ordered contained minced meat, which meant it was categorized as a meat dish.

“Which fair enough but I could hardly see any minced meat in the beans veg,” he wrote, but added that “Then they claimed the beans veg are expensive.”

Mr Chen then suggested that to avoid confusion for diners, the stall could list the price of each dish or label them individually.

“Label Green Tag – Veggie. Label Red Tag – Meat. label Yellow Tag – Fish. So consumer will be able to choose what they want and prevention of over purchased order or not towards their budget.”

Commenters on the post suggested that Mr Chen ask for the price of dishes before ordering next time.

“Next time ask how much the dish lo. Which now i do! Dun happy happy order then price not right u kpkb,” one wrote.

Another complained, “This is everywhere mixed vege rice stall is doing.”

“Now when you eat cai fan, you need to bring along a binocular to check whether the vegetable dish has meat because they cook 10kg of vegetable and put 0.1kg of meat is also consider as meat dish,” chimed in another.

Others appeared to agree with his idea for labels for the dishes.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to both Mr Chen and Kimly for comment. /TISG

