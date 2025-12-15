Diner found a steel wire in ‘one-pot dish’ at a stir-fry stall

SINGAPORE: A diner complained that he found a steel wire in his food while eating in a seafood stir-fry stall. Due to this unfortunate incident, the owner of the stall immediately apologised and offered a partial refund, but the diner refused.

The 57-year-old diner reported to Shin Min Daily News that he and his girlfriend went to this seafood stall to eat dinner. He then ordered three dishes when they visited, including a one-pot hot pot from the menu. While eating, he suddenly felt something strange inside his mouth, followed by a stinging pain in his throat.

The man then found out that he accidentally ate a small piece of steel wire used for cleaning dishes. “I almost swallowed it… If I had swallowed it, I might have needed to be hospitalised for surgery,” the diner declared.

The diner expressed his dissatisfaction with the stall’s food service and reported the incident to the cashier, who only responded with an “Ouch” and continued handling the cash register without any apologies or explanations.

Eager for an explanation, the diner once again asked another employee about what happened, and he managed to talk to the manager. The manager apologised and offered a discount for his next meal, but the diner felt that the manager was not serious about the accident.

To finally resolve the issue, the manager offered S$20 compensation, which left the diner angry, and he refused the offer.

“They didn’t get my contact information or provide a reasonable explanation. I hope the store will take this issue seriously and prevent more customers from being harmed,” the diner said.

When reporters visited the stall, the person in charge admitted that it was due to the negligence of their employees when cleaning the tableware.

The person in charge stated, “We dealt with this matter seriously at the first opportunity, and we will be more careful and cautious in the future to ensure that the same mistake is not repeated.”

In similar news, it was recently reported that a woman unexpectedly hit a hard object while eating fried fish while dining in a restaurant, and it turned out to be a 2.5-centimetre-long fishhook.

With this, the staff apologised and offered to replace the fish, which was also refused by the customers.

