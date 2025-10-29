‘Didn’t deliver them properly’ — SPX parcels were left carelessly and unattended at Ang Mo Kio void deck, investigations ongoing

SINGAPORE: An HDB resident was frustrated after seeing several parcels left carelessly and unattended at a void deck in Ang Mo Kio. According to his complaint, the parcels were dumped at the deck, and the SPX courier did not deliver them properly.

The man also shared photos that show multiple packages with SPX labels that were left on the ground. In response to Stomp, a Shopee spokesperson said that they appreciate the initiative of sharing feedback on their services and that they take these matters seriously.

“We have worked with our third-party logistics partner to review the incident and to reinforce responsible delivery practices… We regret any inconvenience caused and remain committed to ensuring deliveries are conducted safely and responsibly,” the spokesperson declared.

SPX is an independent third-party logistics service provider. It is not owned by Shopee. The provider only supports Shopee’s deliveries and provides logistics services to other platforms as well.

In similar news, there has been a discussion on Reddit recently about safety hazards, overconsumption, and the pressure put on delivery platform workers, as netizens saw a post about a pile of delivery parcels left carelessly at a different void deck.

On a Reddit post, one netizen shared a photo of the scattered delivery packages and declared: “There has to be a better way.”

Unfortunately, the location of the void deck was not mentioned in the post, but clearly it was a mess. Smaller parcels were randomly thrown around the space or packed in large plastic bags placed haphazardly on the ground.

One netizen remarked: “Obviously the delivery company is to blame, lor. Either they don’t train their employees well or they are pushing unrealistic workload onto the employees, which results in them cutting corners.”

“In consumerism, there is cheap, fast and good. You can only pick 2. If you want cheap and fast, it won’t look good, like in this situation. If you want good and cheap, it won’t be fast to deliver to you. If you want good and fast, it won’t be cheap to deliver your goods,” another netizen commented on the post.

