KOREA: As reported by Allkpop, claims that South Korea’s First Lady, Kim Keon Hee, rejected a proposal for BLACKPINK and Lady Gaga to perform together at Carnegie Hall in New York have resurfaced online.

During a live broadcast on Feb 14 KST, political commentator Park Seon Won discussed current National Assembly affairs with Democratic Party Assemblyman Kim Min Suk, including updates on President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment trial.

Resurfaced rumours that Kim Keon Hee turned down the invitation to play with Lady Gaga and BLACKPINK at Carnegie Hall have sparked reactions from online users

Allegations

Park Seon Won brought up allegations that Kim Keon Hee dismissed an offer from the U.S. government for BLACKPINK and Lady Gaga to perform at Carnegie Hall during President Yoon’s visit to the U.S. in April 2023.

According to Park, “First Lady Jill Biden relayed her wish for BLACKPINK and Lady Gaga to perform together through the U.S. ambassador to South Korea. However, multiple attempts to pass this on to President Yoon were blocked by the National Security Office.”

He further claimed, “They said Kim Keon Hee opposed the idea because she dislikes having young women around her. As a result, Jill Biden’s offer was never accepted. President Yoon was furious, leading to the dismissal of several high-ranking officials, including the secretary of foreign affairs, secretary of protocol, and chief of security.”

Presidential campaign efforts

Reports of this incident had already surfaced last year, stating that Jill Biden had suggested the performance as part of the Korea-U.S. Summit (April 24-30, 2023) to symbolise the partnership between the two nations. The event would have also aligned with Joe Biden’s presidential campaign efforts.

However, since the U.S. never received a response, the concert was never realised.

Following the renewed controversy, netizens reacted strongly, leaving harsh comments criticising Kim Keon Hee’s alleged decision.

BLACKPINK is a South Korean girl group formed by YG Entertainment, consisting of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa.