Entertainment

Did Kim Keon Hee really reject the offer to have BLACKPINK and Lady Gaga perform together at Carnegie Hall?

ByLydia Koh

February 15, 2025

KOREA: As reported by Allkpop, claims that South Korea’s First Lady, Kim Keon Hee, rejected a proposal for BLACKPINK and Lady Gaga to perform together at Carnegie Hall in New York have resurfaced online.

During a live broadcast on Feb 14 KST, political commentator Park Seon Won discussed current National Assembly affairs with Democratic Party Assemblyman Kim Min Suk, including updates on President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment trial.

Resurfaced rumours that Kim Keon Hee turned down the invitation to play with Lady Gaga and BLACKPINK at Carnegie Hall have sparked reactions from online users

Photo: Instagram/Lady Gaga

Allegations

Park Seon Won brought up allegations that Kim Keon Hee dismissed an offer from the U.S. government for BLACKPINK and Lady Gaga to perform at Carnegie Hall during President Yoon’s visit to the U.S. in April 2023.

According to Park, “First Lady Jill Biden relayed her wish for BLACKPINK and Lady Gaga to perform together through the U.S. ambassador to South Korea. However, multiple attempts to pass this on to President Yoon were blocked by the National Security Office.”

See also  BLACKPINK breaks record again

He further claimed, “They said Kim Keon Hee opposed the idea because she dislikes having young women around her. As a result, Jill Biden’s offer was never accepted. President Yoon was furious, leading to the dismissal of several high-ranking officials, including the secretary of foreign affairs, secretary of protocol, and chief of security.”

Presidential campaign efforts

Reports of this incident had already surfaced last year, stating that Jill Biden had suggested the performance as part of the Korea-U.S. Summit (April 24-30, 2023) to symbolise the partnership between the two nations. The event would have also aligned with Joe Biden’s presidential campaign efforts.

However, since the U.S. never received a response, the concert was never realised.

Following the renewed controversy, netizens reacted strongly, leaving harsh comments criticising Kim Keon Hee’s alleged decision.

BLACKPINK is a South Korean girl group formed by YG Entertainment, consisting of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa.

ByLydia Koh

Related Post

Entertainment

Anticipation for ‘My Dearest Nemesis’ premiere keeps surging

February 13, 2025 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

Legal experts weigh in on NewJeans’ rebranding to NJZ amid ADOR controversy

February 13, 2025 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

‘A tribute to past and future generations’ is how Kim Won Seok describes the new drama When Life Gives You Tangerines

February 12, 2025 Lydia Koh

You missed

SG Politics

Mixed reactions to the possibility of former NMPs contesting in the General Election

February 16, 2025 Khalis Rifhan
Lifestyle

How do you mentally prepare yourself for the “you’ll be fired” news?

February 16, 2025 JARA CARBALLO
Business

Surviving the talent war: 11 strategies to secure top talent and build a future-proof workforce

February 16, 2025 Gemma Iso
Business

Business sentiment improves in 2024 despite ongoing challenges—UOB

February 16, 2025 Jewel Stolarchuk

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.