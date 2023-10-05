dianne-feinstein:-the-death-at-90-of-california’s-longest-serving-senator

United States senator Dianne Feinstein has died at the age of 90. Feinstein who is a Democrat is the oldest member of the Senate and has served since 1992. She is the longest serving senator from California.

She died on September 28 in her house in Washington D.C.

“There are few women who can be called senator, chairman, mayor, wife, mom and grandmother. Senator Feinstein was a force of nature who made an incredible impact on our country and home state,” said her chief of staff James Sauls.

In her final year she did suffer from several health and memory issue and she had planned to retire in January 2025. California governor Gavin Newsom describes her as a political giant.

“She broke down barriers and glass ceilings, but never lost her belief in the spirit of political cooperation. There is simply nobody who possessed the poise, gravitas and fierceness of Dianne Feinstein,” said Newsom. He added that his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom and him were deeply saddened by her passing.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that Feinstein was a giant in the Senate that they had lost. He added that currently there were 25 women serving in the chamber and many of them were inspired by Feinstein.

President Joe Biden who served with Feinstein for decades in the Senate said that she had made a huge impact on younger female leaders and opened doors for them.

“Dianne was tough, sharp, always prepared, and never pulled a punch, but she was also a kind and loyal friend, and that’s what Jill and I will miss the most,” said Biden.

Dianne Feinstein was known for her being a vocal advocate for gun control when Bill Clinton was president pushing for laws in 1994. She also chaired the Senate Intelligence Committee reviewing the CIA’s detention and interrogation programme which was developed after September 11th terrorist attacks which led to legislation barring the use of certain methods of torture.

