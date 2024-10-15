Asia

Diamond hunters dream big to hit the jackpot: Generations of families are digging for the precious stone in India’s gem town

ByJasmime Kaur Darshan

October 15, 2024

INDIA: Panna district in Madhya Pradesh is one of the most backward towns in the region. Poverty-ridden and lacking in basic amenities like water and electricity, most of its residents are also unemployed.

Despite that, its residents are constantly hopeful of overnight wealth because the district is known for diamond reserves and is a popular destination for diamond hunters.

BBC reports that the district has India’s only mechanized diamond mine. While most of the mines are managed by the federal government, the state leases out smaller portions of land to prospective miners yearly at low prices.

The mines in Panna, however, are run down and depleted from mining, though once upon a time, it was well known for its rare and big diamonds. Miners have not given up and continue digging for diamonds.

See also  India's active Covid-19 caseload declines for 2nd consecutive day: 10 points

Prakash Sharma, 67, has been digging for diamonds since 1974, when he finished school. His father was also a diamond hunter.

His father once found a six-carat diamond worth a fortune 50 years ago, and ever since then, Sharma has been obsessed with digging for diamonds.

“I want to continue doing this instead of getting a low-paying government job,” he says. Sharma is one of thousands who spend their time at the mines, hoping to strike it big and hit the jackpot.

The miners start digging through gravel in the morning, then wash, dry and sift through it until sunset. Even their families help them in their work.

If they find diamonds, they must hand them to the government diamond office, selling them at an auction after evaluation. The sale proceeds are then given to the miners after deducting taxes and royalties.

Despite the hardship they endure, someone gets lucky every once in a while. Raja Gound is one such person, working as a labourer and deeply in debt; sometime in July, he mined a massive 19.22-carat diamond.

See also  Delhi suffocates under toxic smog but millions go without masks

He sold it at an auction for eight million rupees. (USD$95,178).

Prakash Majumdar started looking for diamonds after he lost his job doing labour and farming work during the Covid-19 lockdown. Within one month of mining, he found his first diamond worth 2.9 million rupees.

That one diamond changed his life; his family now lives in a concrete house, where he has become the village head.

“Diamond hunting will remain a part of my life, and I will not go anywhere until I strike it rich,” he said.

Panna district’s Majhgawan mine, operated by the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC), is India’s only source of diamond production.

NMDC began mining in 1968, and to date, it has pulled out 1.3 million carats of diamonds.

ByJasmime Kaur Darshan

Related Post

Asia

Family of a 1920 Mt Everest climber felt relieved as his foot had been found, potentially making him first to summit before Edmund Hillary!

October 15, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
Asia

Fugitive father seen with his children in New Zealand wilderness

October 10, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
Asia

Nepalese teen breaks record by climbing world’s highest peaks

October 10, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan

You missed

Featured News Home News

Long-term visit pass holders in Singapore to be permitted to work as food stall assistants in hawker centres from Jan 1, 2025

October 16, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Lifestyle

SG worker asks, “Is getting a first-class honours degree overrated in Singapore since many good managers and high performers don’t have it?”

October 16, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Home News

Singapore’s OCBC Group CEO Helen Wong ranked as 2nd most powerful woman in Asia for 2024

October 16, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News In the Hood

From pedestrians to cyclists blocking roads: Why are people on Singapore roads becoming “more and more entitled and selfish these days?”

October 16, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.