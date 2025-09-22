‘Destroyed bus seat options… only in 974!’ — SG passenger facepalms in frustration at the vandalism on public transport

SINGAPORE: In a TikTok video clip that has racked up views faster than the 974 bus hitting a green wave, one Singaporean passenger found himself speechless — or rather, facepalming — at the state of sheer destruction that greeted him onboard.

“Only in 974,” TikToker Nabil @r1zk._ wrote in the caption, as he panned across a row of torn-up bus seats that looked like they’d just survived an Avengers-level battle. The TikTok video — equal parts tragic and comedic — has left netizens fuming, bewildered, and utterly embarrassed on behalf of their fellow commuters. And who could blame them?

The video shows seats so savagely wrecked that it raised more questions than answers: Were these seats used as punching bags? Did someone mistake the bus for a WWE ring? Or, as one witty commenter suggested, “Either the chairs had a screw loose or someone had a screw loose…”

Another TikTok user chimed in, “Brother’s reaction is the same as mine. What the honest hell happened?” And really, there’s no better summary for this bizarre episode.

🚍 When bus seats become crime scenes

What makes this all the more painful is that it’s a new bus, as it seems so freshly deployed. Probably still has that “new vehicle” scent and the shine on the handles, even, and yet — in a twist of commuter chaos — the seats now look like they belong in a post-apocalyptic MRT museum.

“Wah, which bus in Bukit Panjang… if 972, jialat,” one worried local commented. Another thought it looked familiar: “Isn’t that in CCK (Choa Chu Kang), at South View station?”

No matter the location, the common sentiment was universal: shock, disappointment, and more than a hint of national embarrassment.

🧠 Vandalism or villainy?

Some netizens weren’t content with just jokes. One demanded justice, “Make a police report! Vandalism — 3 rotan at Changi resort with Yellow Ribbon awards.” Harsh, yes, but the frustration from others is real. Singapore’s public transport system is widely respected for its cleanliness and efficiency — and scenes like this feel like a slap in the face.

Another netizen noted, “Only in Singapore…” — but not in the proud, patriotic way. More like a weary sigh that says, “We’re better than this.”

🤦‍♂️ A facepalm that says it all

At the heart of the video is the quiet reaction of the passenger himself — no shouting, no ranting. Just a resigned hand to the face. That subtle, almost comical gesture of disbelief captured the mood perfectly: Disappointment, disbelief, and despair.

Because really, what else can you do when faced with this kind of senseless destruction?

🎬 TikTok rage with real-life consequences

This isn’t just a meme moment. Vandalising public property is a serious offence in Singapore. And with cameras installed on most buses, whoever treated the 974 like a demolition derby might want to watch their backs — or better yet, their future court dates.

However, beyond legality, this is about basic decency. Public transport is a shared space. When someone tears it apart, it’s the rest of us who pay the price — in inconvenience, in repairs, and in sheer public shame.

In other words, don’t be the reason someone else facepalms.

If you’re really that bored on a bus, maybe read a book or do something useful on your mobile phone. Or better yet, just sit quietly like a decent human being.

