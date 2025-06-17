Demon Slayer anime live concert debuts in Singapore this October

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: Come October, a legendary live concert series based on one of the most popular anime and Japanese manga franchises ever will debut in Singapore.

Get ready, Demon Slayer fans! The “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba In Concert” is just around the corner, and prepare yourselves – it’s set to be an absolutely incredible and unforgettable live music celebration of the series.

Imagine experiencing it all right there in person! You won’t want to miss it! It’s time to celebrate the thrilling world of Demon Slayer, which has just exploded in popularity and captivated fans worldwide, all through an unforgettable musical experience!

An amazing 18-piece orchestra will bring the iconic soundtrack of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Tanjiro Kamado, Unwavering Resolve Arc to life while the unforgettable scenes are projected onto a full-size cinema screen.

Event Information

Date: 18 October 2025

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: Esplanade Theatre

Ticketing link: https://bookmyshow.sg/en/events/demon-slayer-in-concert/DSIC2025

Tickets will be available for purchase from Thursday, 19 June 2025 at 11:00 AM.

So, what are you waiting for, Demon Slayer fans! “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba In Concert” isn’t just a show – it’s your chance to truly feel the heart and epic scale of the series in a way you never have before, live and in person. It’s going to be an unforgettable experience!

Don’t wait! Make sure you grab your tickets now for this absolutely spectacular show on October 18th. You won’t want to miss it!

About Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba isn’t just popular, it’s a phenomenon! It was the most-streamed anime for the first half of 2023, and it’s racked up some serious accolades. And get this: Demon Slayer has basically swept the floor with awards!

We’re talking serious accolades here! Imagine again winning Animation of the Year at both the highly respected Tokyo Anime Awards and the global Crunchyroll Anime Awards.

It also won the Grand Prize at the 42nd Anime Grand Prix. That’s not just popular, that’s top-tier, world-class animation right there! Oh, and get this, Funimation even crowned it their Animation of the Decade. Talk about an award-winning series!

Ever wonder where Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba comes from? It’s based on Koyoharu Gotoge’s manga, which is huge with 23 volumes and over 150 million copies out there! Plus, the stunning animation you see is all thanks to ufotable.

Early start

So, how does Demon Slayer begin? Well, our main character, Tanjiro Kamado, faces a terrible tragedy when a demon wipes out his family. To make matters worse, his younger sister, Nezuko, turns into a demon too! Because of this, Tanjiro decides to join the Demon Slayer Corps – he’s on a mission to bring his sister back.

Want a quick recap of Demon Slayer’s anime run? It all began in April 2019 with the TV series, starting with the “Tanjiro Kamado, Unwavering Resolve Arc.” What a way to introduce us!

And then, who could forget that absolutely colossal hit, the “Mugen Train” movie? That dropped in October 2020, and everyone was talking about it! Following that, the “Mugen Train Arc” and “Entertainment District Arc” kept us hooked on TV from 2021 all the way into 2022.

Momentum

The Demon Slayer momentum has been non-stop! It kicked off in February 2023 with the “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Swordsmith Village- World Tour,” quickly followed by the “Swordsmith Village Arc” on TV that April.

Then came the massive “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training-” in February 2024, which broke records by hitting cinemas in over 140 countries and regions worldwide!

And guess what? A new chapter is about to unfold as the TV adaptation of the “Hashira Training Arc” is confirmed to begin airing in May.