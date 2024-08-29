SINGAPORE: A new survey conducted by the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) has shown a promising decline in the incidence of dementia among Singapore’s elderly population over the past decade.

According to the survey, which studied about 2,000 Singapore citizens and permanent residents aged 60 and above, the dementia rate in 2023 dropped to 8.8 percent, compared to 10 percent in 2013.

Researchers attribute this decline to several key factors.

One of the primary reasons is the growing number of older people joining the workforce. Increased employment among seniors has been linked to improved cognitive health, as working seniors tend to stay mentally engaged.

This is further supported by the fact that education levels among the elderly have also improved over the last decade, with higher education levels associated with better cognitive function and mental health.

Additionally, a decline in the number of strokes among the elderly population has contributed to the reduction in dementia cases. Stroke survivors are known to have a higher risk of developing dementia, so fewer strokes have likely had a positive impact.

The survey highlights some concerning data as well. Retirees and housewives were found to be at a significantly higher risk of developing dementia—11 times and 9.4 times, respectively, compared to the general population. Individuals who have suffered from strokes or depression were also identified as having a markedly increased risk, with their chances of developing dementia being 6.5 times and 2.8 times higher, respectively.

Encouragingly, the treatment gap for dementia in Singapore has narrowed significantly, dropping by nearly 20 per cent. This suggests that more patients are being diagnosed early and receiving the necessary treatment.

However, not all mental health trends have improved. The incidence of depression among seniors has seen a slight uptick over the past decade, rising from 3.7 percent in 2013 to 4.4 percent in 2023.

The survey also noted that seniors who are divorced or separated are at a much higher risk of depression—3.6 times that of the general population. Additionally, seniors with an education level below primary school are 4.2 times more likely to experience depression compared to those with higher education.

Experts from IMH emphasize the importance of staying active to reduce the risk of dementia. They recommend that seniors who are currently employed continue working, as remaining mentally and socially engaged is crucial for maintaining both physical and mental health in later life.

TISG/