delhi-records-12k-covid-19-cases,-347-deaths,-positivity-rate-reduced-to-half-in-20-days

India — Delhi on Tuesday recorded 12,481 fresh cases of Covid-19, the second day in a row that the number stayed under 13,000 without significant reduction in testing, officials said. The national capital also saw 347 fatalities in the last 24 hours due to the deadly viral contagion, taking the cumulative death toll past 20,000, the health bulletin said. A total of 20,010 people have died since the onset of pandemic, according to the officials.

The increased efforts to bring the disease spread under control has started showing signs of progress as the positivity rate – the proportion of samples turning up a positive result among all tested – has been reduced to half in 20 days.

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg