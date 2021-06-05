Entertainment Celebrity wants women to ignore questions regarding and age

Dee Hsu wants women to ignore questions regarding marriage and age

The 42-year-old reminded all women in her latest podcast that marriage is not something they should be forced into.

Dee Hsu said women should not be forced into marriage. Picture: Instagram

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

Taipei — Taiwanese host ’s podcast is very popular among listeners due to Hsu’s brutally honest remarks about being a woman in modern times.

The 42-year-old reminded all women in her latest podcast that is not something they should be forced into.

Hsu started off first by saying: “All women should get rid of the mindset that they’re living in a tragedy. Being able to think for yourself, being financially independent and able to put your thoughts into action are some of the most important things to you.”

She continued, “Your life isn’t just about starting a family and looking after your kids. What’s more important is if you’re happy doing it.”

- Advertisement -

Dee Hsu wants women to ignore questions like “Why aren’t you married at your age?” Picture: Instagram

Hsu also talked about how women are still getting pressured into marriage despite being fully capable of supporting themselves, as reported by 8days.sg.

“Don’t get brainwashed by your elders. [When they say] ‘Why aren’t you married at your age?’, it should be ignored. How many women have heard this line and decided to settle for someone that they think is half decent?”

“Marriage isn’t a joke, and neither is divorce. It’s better to be on your own than to be with someone you get tired of in two years. Enjoying life as a swinging single is better than being unhappily married. Getting a divorce after having kids is even messier. Don’t get into that,” she concluded.

- Advertisement -

Born on June 14, 1978, Dee Hsu, more commonly known as Xiao S or Little S, is a Taiwanese television host, actress, and singer, also formerly a ballroom dancer. Hsu is well known for her quick-witted caustic humour. From 2004 to 2015, she co-hosted Kangsi Coming with Kevin Tsai. The pair were awarded Best Host in a Variety Programme at the 40th Golden Bell Awards in 2005.

Hsu was born in Taipei, Taiwan on 14 June 1978, she was the youngest of the three sisters, with the eldest being Hsu Si-hsien, and the second elder sister being Barbie Hsu./TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
COVID 19

Woman takes issue with landlady who rejects healthcare personnel tenant

Singapore -- A woman narrating how a landlady declined to rent out a room to healthcare personnel wrote: “This action is uncalled for.” In a Facebook post to popular Complaint Singapore page, a woman using the pen name Y shared an exchange...
View Post
Featured News

Word Wars: Writer Sudhir Thomas Vadaketh blocks Critical Spectator after lies, personal attacks

Singapore— Writer Sudhir Thomas Vadaketh announced on his Facebook page on Tuesday (June 1) that he is blocking blogger Michael Petraeus, who writes as Critical Spectator on Facebook and his blog. Mr Vadaketh wrote that he was doing so “with a heavy...
View Post
Featured News

Toyota crashes into condo guardhouse at Farrer Road, injuring security guard

Singapore – A car crashed into a condominium guardhouse at Farrer Road, severely damaging the guardhouse and injuring a security guard. On Saturday morning (May 29), a Toyota Corolla Altis crashed into a guardhouse in Waterfall Gardens while trying to enter the...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent