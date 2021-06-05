Dee Hsu wants women to ignore questions regarding marriage and age

- Advertisement -

Taipei — Taiwanese host Dee Hsu’s podcast is very popular among listeners due to Hsu’s brutally honest remarks about being a woman in modern times.

The 42-year-old reminded all women in her latest podcast that marriage is not something they should be forced into.

Hsu started off first by saying: “All women should get rid of the mindset that they’re living in a tragedy. Being able to think for yourself, being financially independent and able to put your thoughts into action are some of the most important things to you.”

She continued, “Your life isn’t just about starting a family and looking after your kids. What’s more important is if you’re happy doing it.”

Hsu also talked about how women are still getting pressured into marriage despite being fully capable of supporting themselves, as reported by 8days.sg.

“Don’t get brainwashed by your elders. [When they say] ‘Why aren’t you married at your age?’, it should be ignored. How many women have heard this line and decided to settle for someone that they think is half decent?”

“Marriage isn’t a joke, and neither is divorce. It’s better to be on your own than to be with someone you get tired of in two years. Enjoying life as a swinging single is better than being unhappily married. Getting a divorce after having kids is even messier. Don’t get into that,” she concluded.

Born on June 14, 1978, Dee Hsu, more commonly known as Xiao S or Little S, is a Taiwanese television host, actress, and singer, also formerly a ballroom dancer. Hsu is well known for her quick-witted caustic humour. From 2004 to 2015, she co-hosted Kangsi Coming with Kevin Tsai. The pair were awarded Best Host in a Variety Programme at the 40th Golden Bell Awards in 2005.

Hsu was born in Taipei, Taiwan on 14 June 1978, she was the youngest of the three sisters, with the eldest being Hsu Si-hsien, and the second elder sister being Barbie Hsu./TISGFollow us on Social Media

