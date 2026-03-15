// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Sunday, March 15, 2026
26.9 C
Singapore
type here...
Domestic Helpers
2 min.Read

Dealing with helpers pushing employers’ household boundaries: Maid returns home drunk at 5:30 a.m.

Nick Karean
By Nick Karean

SINGAPORE: A Singapore employer’s complaint about her domestic helper returning home drunk opened up a curious question: Where exactly does a helper’s freedom end and an employer’s authority begin?

As a case study, we refer to The Independent Singapore’s report back on Dec 27, 2024, in which the helper had worked for her employer’s family for only a month. During that time, she asked for several changes to her rest-day arrangements. The helper asked to start her day off earlier in the morning. The employer allowed it. She later also asked for Sundays as her regular rest day. That request was also granted.

Over the course of time, more requests for rest-day arrangements continued. The helper then asked to return home later at night. The timing stretched from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. She later asked again to stay out overnight, but this time, the employer rejected the request due to safety concerns.

The employer was also concerned about the rules governing registered addresses and the helper’s risk of pregnancy. Domestic helpers in Singapore are required to live at the employer’s address unless special approval is given.

See also  Domestic helper works from 5 am to midnight daily, employer does not want to allow her to get a transfer

Tension rose further when the helper said she would return home by 3 a.m. on her day off, but she came back even later, around 5:30 a.m. The helper admitted that she had been drinking with her friends and stayed at a friend’s home after becoming intoxicated.

Unsure how to respond, the employer considered whether she should replace the helper while still within the agency’s three-month replacement window. Many online commenters sided with the employer. Some said early warning signs during the first months of employment often signal bigger problems coming soon. From their view, trust is central when someone lives in the same home as the employer’s family.

Others argued the helper’s personal time should remain private as long as her work duties are met. A few commenters questioned whether employers should control how helpers spend their rest days at all.

Under rules from the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), foreign domestic workers must receive at least one rest day each week. If they work on that day, they must receive extra pay. Employers must also ensure helpers receive at least one rest day each month, which cannot be exchanged for compensation. MOM also recommends at least eight hours of uninterrupted rest.

See also  Maid says, 'My employer pays me the lowest salary, yet I'm made to buy groceries and cleaning supplies with my own money'

Yet the rules leave room for interpretation, as rest days may be written on paper, but how they work in practice often depends on the household.

Some employers expect helpers to return home early for safety reasons. Others prefer helpers to remain contactable or reachable during their time off. Helpers, on the other hand, may see their rest day as their only chance to live freely outside the employer’s home.

In many cases, both sides enter the arrangement with assumptions they rarely discuss in detail. Employers focus on reliability and household routines. Helpers focus on freedom during their limited personal time.

When those expectations collide, even minor incidents can feel like major breaches of trust if not resolved early in such helper-employer relationships.

Read related: Employer says her maid has ‘been pushing boundaries’ and even returned home drunk on her day off, seeks advice from S’poreans

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

In the Hood

Seating dispute at Jurong West food shop turns violent; man slaps worker

A dispute allegedly arose over seating arrangements. A male customer slapped a female employee at a food stall, who retaliated by throwing a chair and then hitting him with a basket full of spoons ...
Relationships

Wife says husband dismisses her feelings and makes her feel like a stranger around his family

SINGAPORE: A wife took to social media to share that she feels utterly alone in her marriage because her husband constantly dismisses her concerns and makes her feel like a stranger around his fami...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Seating dispute at Jurong West food shop turns violent; man slaps worker

A dispute allegedly arose over seating arrangements. A male customer slapped a female employee at a food stall, who retaliated by throwing a chair and then hitting him with a basket full of spoons ...

25 y/o Singaporean mum asks, ‘Does anyone else feel like their monthly salary is just a ‘pass-through’ for expenses?’

Despite cutting down on spending and using CDC vouchers whenever possible, she said saving money still feels out of reach.

Rising prices, stronger ringgit, and cross-border spending are changing the Johor Bahru experience for Singaporeans

The story explores the growing debate among Singaporeans about whether trips to Johor Bahru are becoming more expensive . While the Singapore Dollar has traditionally given Singaporeans strong purc...

Singaporeans question if job growth is real as AI disrupts work and gig economy grows

Discuss the impact of Gig work, lack of benefits and CPF contribution and how it impacts retirement adequacy. Also how AI is reshaping gig work, for example Rotaxis will put Grab drivers out of job...

Business

Rising prices, stronger ringgit, and cross-border spending are changing the Johor Bahru experience for Singaporeans

The story explores the growing debate among Singaporeans about whether trips to Johor Bahru are becoming more expensive . While the Singapore Dollar has traditionally given Singaporeans strong purc...

Gen Z discussion: Are young workers entitled — or just discouraged?

Young people were told education guarantees success but instead face high costs and low wages.

“My job isn’t that stressful and my hours are chill”: Man earning S$3k says he’s happier after stepping off the rat race and sticking...

He also shared that the office culture is refreshingly laid back.

Canadian Investor claims performance reviews ‘never’ mattered after mass corporate layoffs

SINGAPORE: After reports surfaced that around 600,000 employees had been swept up in major layoffs, Canadian investor Jim Chuong took to Instagram to remind everyone that performance reviews are me...

Singapore Politics

POFMA: Man charged over TikTok videos spreading disinformation about government policies and inciting racial hatred

The videos allegedly included misleading claims about voting secrecy, CPF policies, and the affordability of HDB flats.

Budget 2026: S’poreans agree with Pritam Singh’s call for greater transparency

Pro-transparency Citizens deserve to know where billions in spending go Greater accountability prevents waste Opposing view Singapore already has strict fiscal oversight Too much transparency ...

All for safety: Han Hui Hui’s three children taken to hospital to keep them away from abusive environment, say MSF and police

Singaporean Han Hui Hui visits her 3 children in hospital for 1 hour

Pritam Singh: Process of bringing in new citizens, Permanent Residents, should be transparent

Mr Singh said, "​In Parliament last week, the DPM Gan announced that the Government would increase the intake of New Citizens and Permanent Residents over the next five years. The Workers’ Party be...

© The Independent Singapore

// //