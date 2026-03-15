Dealing with helpers pushing employers’ household boundaries: Maid returns home drunk at 5:30 a.m.

SINGAPORE: A Singapore employer’s complaint about her domestic helper returning home drunk opened up a curious question: Where exactly does a helper’s freedom end and an employer’s authority begin?

As a case study, we refer to The Independent Singapore’s report back on Dec 27, 2024, in which the helper had worked for her employer’s family for only a month. During that time, she asked for several changes to her rest-day arrangements. The helper asked to start her day off earlier in the morning. The employer allowed it. She later also asked for Sundays as her regular rest day. That request was also granted.

Over the course of time, more requests for rest-day arrangements continued. The helper then asked to return home later at night. The timing stretched from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. She later asked again to stay out overnight, but this time, the employer rejected the request due to safety concerns.

The employer was also concerned about the rules governing registered addresses and the helper’s risk of pregnancy. Domestic helpers in Singapore are required to live at the employer’s address unless special approval is given.

Tension rose further when the helper said she would return home by 3 a.m. on her day off, but she came back even later, around 5:30 a.m. The helper admitted that she had been drinking with her friends and stayed at a friend’s home after becoming intoxicated.

Unsure how to respond, the employer considered whether she should replace the helper while still within the agency’s three-month replacement window. Many online commenters sided with the employer. Some said early warning signs during the first months of employment often signal bigger problems coming soon. From their view, trust is central when someone lives in the same home as the employer’s family.

Others argued the helper’s personal time should remain private as long as her work duties are met. A few commenters questioned whether employers should control how helpers spend their rest days at all.

Under rules from the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), foreign domestic workers must receive at least one rest day each week. If they work on that day, they must receive extra pay. Employers must also ensure helpers receive at least one rest day each month, which cannot be exchanged for compensation. MOM also recommends at least eight hours of uninterrupted rest.

Yet the rules leave room for interpretation, as rest days may be written on paper, but how they work in practice often depends on the household.

Some employers expect helpers to return home early for safety reasons. Others prefer helpers to remain contactable or reachable during their time off. Helpers, on the other hand, may see their rest day as their only chance to live freely outside the employer’s home.

In many cases, both sides enter the arrangement with assumptions they rarely discuss in detail. Employers focus on reliability and household routines. Helpers focus on freedom during their limited personal time.

When those expectations collide, even minor incidents can feel like major breaches of trust if not resolved early in such helper-employer relationships.

Read related: Employer says her maid has ‘been pushing boundaries’ and even returned home drunk on her day off, seeks advice from S’poreans