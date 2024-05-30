On Tuesday morning, the Biden campaign held a press conference outside the Manhattan courtroom where closing arguments were set to begin in former President Donald Trump’s business records trial. Actor Robert De Niro and former Capitol police officers Harry Dunn and Michael Fanone spoke at the event.

Breitbart states, De Niro, in a fervent critique, claimed that Trump would “never” leave office if re-elected, suggesting he would make himself “dictator for life.” He described Trump supporters as “clowns” and “gangsters.”

Furthermore, Harry Dunn emphasized the press conference aimed to remind Americans of Trump’s persistent threat ahead of the first debate on June 27. The event marked a significant political move for the Biden campaign.

De Niro, not a fan of Donald Trump

De Niro, known for his gangster film roles, wasn’t there to pay homage but to criticize Trump. Following that, the 80-year-old actor, supporting Biden’s re-election campaign, delivered sharp remarks about Trump, portraying him as a dictator wannabe.

The celebrity called Trump a “grubby real estate hustler” and criticized his supporters’ violence. He invoked Memorial Day’s significance and quoted Lincoln, warning of the potential loss of freedoms under Trump. De Niro defended Capitol police officers and dismissed Trump as a coward who incites violence.

I’m sorry, but FUCKING A!!! Thank you Mr. DeNiro. You’re a blessing sir — as are Mr. Dunn and Mr. Fanone! God bless you good men. — Peter Traynor (@PeterTraynor) May 28, 2024

Additionally, it appears that he has a lot of users supporting his statements as they feel he is relatable towards them. X users agree and are calling De Niro a blessing to the American society for standing up against the former President.

This confirms what everyone knew all along… It was a political hit job on President Trump. — Gunther Eagleman (@GuntherEagleman) May 28, 2024

Conservatives on the other hand believe that this is a mere conspiracy and this is more proof that the whole movement against Trump is a political motive. Regardless, it is common knowledge that most Hollywood actors are supportive towards the Democrats.

