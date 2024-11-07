;
Business & Economy

DBS says Trump win could boost SGX, SATS but negatively impact REITs

ByJewel Stolarchuk

November 7, 2024

SINGAPORE: As the United States approaches its pivotal elections, experts from DBS Bank are closely monitoring the potential ramifications for Singapore’s equity markets.

According to their analysis, the results of the elections will likely play a significant role in shaping market performance in the coming months, extending possibly into 2025.

DBS warns that a substantial victory for the Republican Party could lead to negative consequences for specific sectors.

Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and companies with significant exposure to the Chinese market may face increased pressure if a red sweep occurs.

Conversely, some companies might stand to benefit from such an outcome.

SATS and ST Engineering are expected to gain from US reshoring initiatives, while the Singapore Exchange (SGX) and iFAST could see advantages from increased market volatility.

Additionally, ComfortDelGro and Singapore Airlines are likely to thrive due to stable oil prices, and Sheng Siong is anticipated to perform well, given its strong domestic market presence.

See also  DBS has S$100M exposure to SG's S$2.8B money laundering case

In contrast, a scenario where Kamala Harris assumes the presidency may foster a more favourable environment for regional markets.

DBS analysts suggest that her leadership could lead to a more stable global trade environment and greater policy continuity, which would be advantageous for the region’s economic landscape.

DBS also identifies several Singaporean firms that could benefit from anticipated rate cuts and a more favourable inflation outlook, including Frasers Centrepoint Trust (FCT), CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (CLAR), and Mapletree Industrial Trust (MINT).

These companies are well-positioned to leverage improved economic conditions if rates decrease.

Regardless of the election outcome, DBS points to potential opportunities for companies such as Venture Corporation and Frencken, which could benefit from technology supply chain diversification into the ASEAN region.

Seatrium may also find support as the next administration focuses on clean energy and oil and gas sectors.

DBS predicts that a calm election outcome, coupled with lower interest rates, could propel the Straits Times Index (STI) towards its year-end target of 3750.

See also  DBS Bank says "very difficult" to stop questionable transactions

However, they caution that a significant Republican victory and rising interest rates could lead to increased market volatility, with support levels potentially dropping to 3480 or even 3340.

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Business & Economy Malaysia

Malaysia PM to probe sovereign fund for investing USD$10 million in online fashion retailer

November 5, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
Business & Economy

Johor to introduce premium salaries for jobs in special economic zone with Singapore

November 5, 2024 Gemma Iso
Asia Business & Economy

TikTok tycoon tops the billionaires list, but other Chinese billionaires are fading away due to “difficult year” in economy & stock market

November 4, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan

You missed

Home News

Singapore accelerates EV charging infrastructure to meet 2030 sustainability goals

November 7, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Health

Majority of diabetes sufferers in Singapore believe their sugar level is under control when it’s actually not

November 7, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Featured News Law

POFMA order: Fake news correction directions issued to Meta after FB & IG users reposted statements by activist group on executions in Singapore

November 7, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Home News

Changi Airport Group’s $273 million runways and taxiways investment tax break appeal gets denied by High Court

November 7, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.