Business

DBS rewards staff with S$1,000 bonus after 10% profit surge; plans 15-cent quarterly capital return dividend in 2025

ByMary Alavanza

February 10, 2025
DBS logo

SINGAPORE: On Feb 10, DBS Group announced a S$1,000 (US$740) bonus for all its staff, except senior managers, and a new capital return dividend plan after a 10% rise in its fourth-quarter net profit, meeting market expectations. The bank had set aside S$32 million for the bonus to recognise their contributions.

Singapore’s biggest bank added it now expects this year’s group net interest income to be slightly higher than last year, improving on its earlier forecast that it would remain at 2024 levels, as reported by Reuters.

DBS CEO Piyush Gupta said that while macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties remain, the bank’s franchise and digital transformations have positioned it well for continued strong returns.

DBS’s net interest margin, a key measure of profitability, increased to 2.15% from 2.13% a year earlier.

Net profit from October to December rose to S$2.62 billion, up from S$2.39 billion the previous year, due to commercial banking and market trading growth. According to LSEG data, this closely matched analysts’ estimates of S$2.63 billion.

See also  MAS orders DBS, Citibank to account for severe service outages last week

The bank announced a final dividend of 60 Singapore cents per share, up from 54 cents a year ago. The bank also plans to introduce a capital return dividend of 15 cents per share per quarter in 2025. Similar payouts are expected over the next two years, either through this plan or other methods.

In December, UOB and OCBC also announced additional payments to help employees cope with the rising cost of living.

DBS is the first Singapore bank to report earnings this season. Analysts expected strong fourth-quarter profits for local banks but warned that global economic conditions, including US trade policies, could slow growth in 2025.

Rival bank UOB is set to release its financial results on Feb 19. /TISG

Read also: DBS leads in Singapore investment banking fees generated in 2024, earning S$82M or 9.1% of total earned fees

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Business

Taiwan’s investment shift: Singapore emerges as top destination for businesses and banks

February 10, 2025 JARA CARBALLO
Business

Seatrium and Marco Polo Marine set to gain from Trump’s return

February 7, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Business

5 bold strategies for businesses to conquer global trade in a fragmented geoeconomic world

February 7, 2025 Gemma Iso

You missed

Entertainment

China is being overtaken by micro-dramas with a bite-sized sensation

February 10, 2025 Lydia Koh
Technology

Malaysia’s space ambitions: The growing partnership between MEASAT and China’s SPACESAIL

February 10, 2025 Micllavier Pangan
Singapore News

HDB unit with ‘Do not disturb’ poster for property agents goes viral

February 10, 2025 Anna Maria Romero
Singapore News

8 out of 10 of the 5,032 BTO flats offered this month have waiting time of 4 years or less — HDB

February 10, 2025 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.