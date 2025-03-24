SINGAPORE: DBS has emerged as the fifth most valuable bank brand in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region and 17th globally, according to the latest Banking 500 ranking by Brand Finance.

The ranking, released in March 2025, highlighted DBS as the only Southeast Asian bank to secure a spot in the Top 20.

Over the past year, DBS saw its brand value surge by 56% to reach US$17.2 billion (S$23.006 billion). The bank’s robust growth was attributed to increased net interest income, a rise in card fees, and gains from wealth management and loan-related income. This strong financial performance supported its elevated brand valuation.

Brand Finance, a London-based consultancy specializing in brand valuation, conducts over 6,000 valuations annually. It calculates brand value by estimating the future revenue a brand is likely to generate and applying a royalty rate to determine what would be charged for its use. The firm’s methodology adheres to the ISO 10668 international standard.

OCBC and UOB in Global Top 70

Other Singaporean banks also achieved notable rankings. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation (OCBC) secured the 61st spot, climbing seven places from its 2024 position. Its brand value increased by 28% to US$6.4 billion, fueled by higher interest income, stronger asset growth, and improved loan returns.

United Overseas Bank (UOB), while experiencing a 9% growth in brand value to US$6.1 billion, slipped seven places to rank 65th. Its continued brand value growth was partly driven by the successful acquisition of Citigroup’s consumer banking operations in several Southeast Asian markets.

Bank of Singapore Among Strongest Brands

In a separate measure of brand strength, the Bank of Singapore (BoS), a subsidiary of OCBC, debuted as the fifth strongest banking brand globally. BoS achieved a Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 94.7 out of 100. Despite its comparatively lower brand value of US$847 million, Brand Finance credited its strong BSI to high levels of familiarity and customer trust in its domestic market.

Alex Haigh, Managing Director for Asia-Pacific at Brand Finance, remarked on the performance of Singapore’s banking sector, saying, “The 41% surge in brand value among Singapore’s top banks highlights the resilience and strategic adaptability of the sector. Bank of Singapore’s debut among the world’s strongest banking brands reinforces the importance of brand familiarity and customer trust in driving long-term value.”

Global Leaders and Trends

China’s banking giants maintained their dominance in brand value. The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) retained its title as the world’s most valuable banking brand for the ninth consecutive year, with its brand value increasing by 10% to US$79.1 billion.

Meanwhile, UK-based neobank Revolut emerged as the fastest-growing banking brand globally. Its brand value skyrocketed by 795% to US$1.9 billion, driven by strong revenue growth, a rapid customer base expansion, and substantial marketing investments.

In terms of brand strength, Indonesia’s Bank Central Asia (BCA) continued to lead with the highest BSI score of 97.1 out of 100. Brand Finance noted this as a reflection of the growing recognition and influence of regional banks.