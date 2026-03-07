// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
In the Hood
2 min.Read

‘Daylight robbery’: S$4 fare for Punggol autonomous shuttles draws criticism

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: Last September, Acting Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow announced that three autonomous shuttle services would be launching in Punggol soon, which meant good news as it would shave up to 15 minutes off travel times for residents.

In Parliament on March 4 (Wednesday), Mr Siow said that the shuttles would be opened to the public starting from April 1. Some 740 people have already tried the shuttles and have shared positive feedback. From March 25 onward, the public may register online for a ride on two of the three announced routes, and these rides would be free for some time, until charges are implemented.

“This will allow more people to experience the AV technology and provide feedback so that the operator can make improvements that will benefit commuters,” the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said.

By mid-year, however, the revenue service for the two routes will start, and a flat fare of $4 per passenger will be charged.

See also  Is SimplyGo for tech savvy people only? Man says S'poreans should simply go with the flow of changes

As for the third route, LTA added that it is undergoing familiarisation and is expected to start inviting people to try out the rides soon.

“LTA will continue to closely monitor the autonomous shuttles’ performance to ensure they meet safety and operational standards,” it added.

“The charges imposed are unreasonable”

Many have greeted the news that the shuttle service is about to start positively, though some commenters online have expressed concerns over the S$4 fee they need to pay for the ride.

In a post on the Umbrage Singapore Facebook page, a netizen opined, “Charging $4 per trip is nothing short of daylight robbery. For a family of four, that’s $16 for a single ride — completely unreasonable for something that’s supposed to serve residents. On top of the long waiting times, it’s a total waste of both time and money. Frankly, this project is a failure and does little to genuinely benefit the residents of Punggol.”

See also  'Why do you need to stand so close until touching me?' — MRT passenger complains about other train commuters, 'Bro, please... social distancing'

“Marine Parade residents get a free shuttle service, while Punggol residents have to pay $4 per trip. Perhaps the authorities assume Marine Parade residents can afford to be subsidised, while Punggol residents are treated as if they don’t deserve the same support,” grumbled another.

To clarify, Marine Parade’s free shuttle service, which had not been autonomous, ended in November after a one-year pilot period.

“In my view, the charges imposed are unreasonable as they are more expensive compared to using public transportation services such as the MRT, LRT, public buses, taxis, or Grab, which are clearly more affordable and cost-effective.

This situation may cause dissatisfaction among passengers, particularly residents in the Punggol area, as the service provided does not appear to be commensurate with the price charged and the travel time involved.

I hope the relevant authorities will review the pricing structure and service standards to ensure better value and satisfaction for commuters,” commented a Facebook user.

See also  Singapore family need S$1.5M growth-stimulating drug for baby with dwarfism

When Senior Minister of State for Transport Sun Xueling also posted on Facebook about the shuttle service in Punggol, a number of commenters shared the same sentiments.

“Way too expensive. Parents with a kid cost S$12,” one wrote. /TISG

Read also: Autonomous shuttles to launch in Punggol, cutting travel times by up to 15 minutes

