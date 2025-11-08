// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Saturday, November 8, 2025
33.8 C
Singapore
type here...
FB screengrab/ Lee Hsien Yang
Singapore NewsIn the House
2 min.Read

David Neo: Founders’ Memorial does not share same sense of place as 38 Oxley Road

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: In Parliament on Thursday (Nov 6), Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo answered questions raised regarding the preservation of 38 Oxley Road, including those concerning how it differs from the Founders’ Memorial.

Mr Neo, a first-term Parliamentarian, said in a Ministerial Statement that the memorial does not share “the same sense of place” as 38 Oxley Road.

On Monday (Nov 3), it was announced that the home of founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew would be preserved as a national monument, a move that was criticised by the late Prime Minister’s younger son, Lee Hsien Yang, who pointed out that the Founders Memorial “is already a huge and expensive monument.”

Connection to the past

Mr Neo said on Thursday, “Historic sites are preserved because they provide us with an authentic connection to the important events and the people of the past,” and added that they give Singaporeans the “opportunity to stand on the same grounds and be in the very same space where pivotal events in national history took place, and we are walking in the same footsteps of those who came before us.”

See also  Wife of cleaner who delivered food to elderly resident thought he had done "something wrong" after seeing photo of him with police

Citing such precedents as the former City Hall and Kandang Kerbau Hospital, the Acting Minister added that doing this aids future generations of Singaporeans in having a sense of connection to crucial moments in history.

He also stated that the monument at Lee Kuan Yew’s home would focus on the historical events that occurred there, rather than the personal lives of the Lee family.

He emphasised the “pivotal historical events that happened there, one that brought us from colonial to self-rule, to independence, rather than the lives of those people who lived there.”

Because the Founders’ Memorial is a reconstructed site, it does not offer exactly the same experience.

“This sense of place, this being in the same space as those who came before us, is not something that can be captured by replication at another site. The Founders’ Memorial is a site that is reconstructed. It does not share that same sense of place, that same place that housed all the critical events,” said Mr Neo.

See also  Petition for Lee Hsien Yang and Lee Wei Ling to defend Terry Xu in court circulates

Non-Constituency Member of Parliament Eileen Chong (Workers’ Party) asked what additional heritage value the monument at 38 Oxley Road would have, “beyond the sense of space… that would not be more effectively delivered at the S$335 million Founders’ Memorial.”

Mr Neo underlined that the Founders’ Memorial would not have the same “sense of authenticity” that an experience at 38 Oxley Road would have.

Lee Hsien Yang had written earlier this week, however, that deciding to gazette 38 Oxley Road as a monument, “disrespects Lee Kuan Yew’s legacy and values.” /TISG

Read also: Lee Hsien Yang on 38 Oxley Road: Lee Kuan Yew was opposed to monuments

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Singapore News

Chee Soon Juan met Tan Wan Piow for the first time in the UK

SINGAPORE: Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) chief Chee Soon Juan...
International

Taiwan’s VP makes historic appearance in European parliament, defying Beijing’s ire & stirring diplomatic ripples

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM: Taiwan’s Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim made a...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Jobseeker says company wanted him to handle marketing, sales, HR, design and admin work but wouldn’t offer at least S$3.5k

SINGAPORE: A jobseeker shared on Reddit that the “marketing...

Poly student asks if taking on S$64k in loans just to attend a Big 3 university is ‘worth it’

SINGAPORE: A polytechnic student nearing graduation recently took to...

Singtel sells about 0.8% stake in Airtel for S$1.5B

SINGAPORE: Singapore Telecommunications (Singtel) has sold about 0.8% of...

CBD office rents hit five-year high; premium office rents to keep rising through 2027: Savills

SINGAPORE: Grade A office rents in Singapore’s Central Business...

Singapore Politics

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

SDP chief Chee Soon Juan invited to speak in London and Oxford in November

SINGAPORE: In a video posted on social media on...

Gov’t has pumped $380M annually to Mediacorp over the past 5 years

SINGAPORE: Over the past five financial years, the government...

© The Independent Singapore

// //