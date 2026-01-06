// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, January 6, 2026
28.5 C
Singapore
type here...
FB screengrab/ AMKSS Social Move
Singapore News
2 min.Read

Daughters tells elderly mum someone bought home items for S$1K; enlist volunteer group to declutter her flat

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: Out of concern over the large amount of clutter that had accumulated in their parents’ flat, two women decided to tell their mother that someone would buy all the items for S$1,000.

They then asked a volunteer group for help in cleaning the Boon Lay Drive home. Ang Mo Kio Secondary School (AMKSS) Social Move then showed up on Sunday (Jan 4) to clean up the five-room flat of 76-year-old Madam Guo and her husband, who have lived there for more than 20 years.

In the end, the volunteers filled 120 trash bags of items, Shin Min Daily News reported.

In a Facebook post, AMKSS Social Move wrote, “Transforming a hazardous, hoarded home into a safe and liveable space is a powerful testament to our shared compassion and our commitment to step forward when help is needed.”

The group added that it took the volunteers the better part of a day, from 9:00 am to 5:00 p.m., to clear up the flat.

See also  Customer warns others against dim sum stall staff who talked over him to upsell and charged higher prices than what was posted

“They patiently consulted the resident, carefully sorted keepsakes and important documents, and thoughtfully cleared the space. After eight continuous hours of effort, the team transformed a once-hazardous home into a bright, clean, and safe environment,” AMKSS Social Move added.

The group called the activity a “wonderful way” to start the year, noting that the neighbours of the elderly couple had been kind enough to offer both hot and cold drinks to the volunteers as they carried out their clearing-up work.

611275911 882892254122645 1227555621189798255 n
FB screengrab/ AMKSS Social Move

Photos that the group shared showed several rooms that were covered with tall piles of items transformed into tidy, clean, and spacious living areas.

611731465 882892304122640 71300103999467597 n
FB screengrab/ AMKSS Social Move

Why the pretence?

Shin Min Daily News reported that Mdm Guo’s daughters were concerned that the excessive clutter in their parents’ home gave rise to worries that their parents might easily fall down, or worse yet, that the items would become a fire hazard. This led them to tell their mother about the S$1,000 offer.

See also  MHA: Imran Kassim first Singaporean man to be charged for financing terrorism

However, now that the home is cleared, the family can celebrate the Chinese New Year together next month.

The situation in their parents’ home was not always this way. After the children moved out around a decade ago and started families of their own, Mdm Guo grew too old and frail to keep things in order. It reached the point that they could not even sit down on the couch because of the mess that accumulated in the flat.

The couple’s neighbours had also worried about the clutter posing a fire hazard and reported the matter to the Town Council. /TISG

Read also: Woman claims she can’t sell her Bedok Reservoir HDB flat due to neighbour’s clutter

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

France’s 35-hour workweek and what Singapore can (and can’t) learn from it

As Singapore’s workforce and employers navigate the fluid, shifting...

‘This is the new reality of surviving in a ruthless market’: Man starts job hopping after retrenchment, doubles salary in two years

SINGAPORE: Loyalty to one company used to be considered...

A new medicine giant? Việt Nam’s pharma exports surge to $312 million

HÀ NỘI: Vietnam’s pharmaceutical industry is quietly transforming—and it’s...

‘I feel hopeless’: Foreign poly graduate submits 600 job applications over 1.5 years but still cannot secure work in Singapore

SINGAPORE: A foreign polytechnic graduate took to Reddit to...

Singapore Politics

Sylvia Lim, Quah Kim Song celebrate their first wedding anniversary

SINGAPORE: Last weekend, Workers’ Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim...

Workers’ Party to Convene Special Conference After Disciplinary Review of Pritam Singh

The Workers’ Party has announced that it will first...

From Near Miss to Momentum: Harpreet Singh Sets His Sights on 2026

In a constituency long assumed to be safe terrain...

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

© The Independent Singapore

// //