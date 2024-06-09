Featured News In the Hood

Daughter says, “I don’t feel comfortable with my mum giving her male friend access to my home CCTV 24/7”

June 9, 2024

SINGAPORE: A young woman took to social media to share that her mum has given her male friend access to their home CCTV.

According to her post on r/askSingapore, her mum is caught up in a hectic schedule and thus needs assistance monitoring their domestic helper and ensuring the safety of her baby brother.

As a solution, she turned to her male friend, asking him to keep an eye on the CCTV footage.

However, this arrangement has left the daughter feeling extremely uneasy, as most of the family members in the household were female.

“I don’t feel comfortable having a male have access to my house 24/7 and look whenever he wants to,” she complained.

Despite bringing up her discomfort with her mum, she felt her concerns were dismissed. “She doesn’t care and just wants him to be able to look at my helper and brother,” she added.

“Please help me. What should I do to convince her not to give a male stranger access to our CCTV?” she asked for advice.

“How can a stranger have access to your own house’s CCTV?”

In the comments section, numerous Singaporeans expressed their shock and bewilderment at her mum’s actions and questioned why she would hire a domestic helper that she didn’t trust in the first place.

They also criticized the male friend for agreeing to watch the CCTV, especially if he knew that it contained footage of young females not related to him.

One individual commented, “Most Singapore thing ever. Give up privacy and alienate my children…because I MUST keep an eye on my helper!! Can never understand how anyone can live with anyone they don’t trust.”

Another said, “Break the damn CCTV! Family friend is a stranger. How can a stranger have access to your own house’s CCTV?”

Furthermore, some individuals mentioned that the CCTV system typically retains footage for 2-3 days, which allows her mom to review it whenever she has spare time.

Meanwhile, others proposed practical solutions. One suggestion was to perform a master reset on the CCTV system, allowing the young woman to regain control and remove the male friend’s access.

Another suggestion involved buying an iPad and telling her mum she could monitor the helper and baby brother through the device herself.

One Redditor also proposed involving her relatives in the matter, saying, “If you have any relatives that you can trust, please let them know everything about this that is going on. I don’t like how this is turning out.”

Another echoed this sentiment: “If my niece came to me saying some dude is spying on her by CCTV, I would resolve it myself one way or another.”

Additionally, a few proposed switching on the power of the CCTV only when her brother was alone with the helper.

Alternatively, she could consider lodging a complaint with the police, as granting access to a non-family member is considered an invasion of privacy.

In similar news, a woman also took to social media earlier this year to express that she and five other ladies renting a coliving space felt uneasy when their landlord suddenly installed a CCTV camera in the living room.

Read more: “Is this even legal?” — Tenant asks after her landlord installs CCTV where he can watch 5 ladies coliving

