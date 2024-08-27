Recently, Dara had a blast at Waterbomb Singapore, an event she eagerly shared with fans through Instagram on Aug 25 KST, according to Allkpop.

She posted several photos captioned “WATERBOMB SINGAPORE,” flaunting her toned physique in a striking outfit while exuding a fierce and confident aura.

She also sported brightly coloured pants, showcasing her vibrant energy on stage. Throughout the event, Dara continued to wow with her fashion choices, switching up her outfits and proving her status as a fashion icon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sandara Park (@daraxxi)

Dara flew to Singapore on Aug 23 from Incheon International Airport, ready to impress her global fans with her professionalism and stage presence at Waterbomb Singapore. Her performance received praise from fans around the world.

Over on social media, specifically on Facebook, fans were amazed by Dara’s looks and performance, with one saying, “Truly Vampire beauty. ” while another chimed in with, “She’s the Vampire Goddess; she doesn’t age at all.”

One also declared, “She’s the beauty standard!” with another saying, “Still slaying at 39!!! “. Yet another concluded with “The most richest kpop legend with the net worth $48 Million dollars .”



Full-group reunion

In other exciting news, 2NE1 made headlines last month announcing their long-awaited full-group reunion to celebrate their 15th anniversary. Yang Hyun Suk of YG Entertainment appeared on the company’s official YouTube channel and shared an exciting update.

He mentioned that 2NE1 was YG’s first successfully launched girl group and that the members expressed a strong desire to reunite with their fans for this milestone. The reunion concert was discussed during a positive meeting, with the aim of making it happen this year.

Fans can look forward to 2NE1’s WELCOME BACK concert, which will take place on Oct 5 and 6 at Seoul Olympic Park’s Olympic Hall. This highly anticipated event will be their first solo concert in over 10 years, raising expectations as the group returns to the stage.

Charm, skill and adaptability

Dara is the stage name of South Korean singer, actress, and television personality Sandara Park. She is praised for having a special combination of charm, skill, and adaptability.

Dara’s career took off in the Philippines after she competed in the talent show Star Circle Quest in 2004.

She achieved significant success in the Filipino entertainment industry, starring in numerous films and television shows and releasing her debut EP.

In 2007, Dara returned to South Korea and joined the iconic girl group 2NE1, which quickly became one of the most popular K-pop acts of the time.