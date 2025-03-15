Celebrity

Daniel Wu launches a US$55 online English course

ByLydia Koh

March 15, 2025

HONG KONG: As reported by CNA, Daniel Wu has introduced an online English course aimed at helping his fans master natural spoken English. Born in the U.S., Wu has built a thriving career in Hong Kong, starring in martial arts, action, and drama films.

His notable works include the critically acclaimed New Police Story (2004), where he starred alongside Jackie Chan.

Photo: Wikipedia/Daniel Wu

Amassed over 1.3 million followers

On Feb 26, Wu posted a video on his newly created Douyin account, “Daniel Wu Teaches English,” announcing the course’s launch. Since then, the account has amassed over 1.3 million followers.

The course, priced at 398 yuan (approximately US$55 or S$73), includes 84 short lessons in which Wu teaches conversational English using real-life scenarios such as grocery shopping and hotel check-ins. Additionally, users can practice using an interactive AI feature powered by DeepSeek.

Stepping into a new role

In his first Douyin video, Wu shared: “From acting to directing, my career has constantly evolved, but one thing has remained the same—English has always been a vital tool for me to connect with the world. Now, I am stepping into a new role.”

See also  Appendix ruptures nearly cost Daniel Wu his life

He continued, “English is my first language, and after 20 years in Hollywood, I’ve refined my communication skills. So, why wait? Let’s learn English together!”

Phrases from the movie

To promote his course, Wu recently tapped into the success of the animated Chinese blockbuster Ne Zha 2, the first non-Hollywood film to surpass US$2 billion globally. “I am the master of my destiny” and “Be quick to obey my command!” are two quotations from the movie that he shared with his fans.

The course was developed in partnership with Chinese ed-tech company Gaotu and is also available through their app.

A three-time Golden Horse Award winner, Wu has also appeared in AMC’s Into The Badlands (2015–2019) and the 2018 Tomb Raider reboot.

