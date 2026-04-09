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Thursday, April 9, 2026
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Singapore News
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Danger in HDB: Glass in garbage bag fall from HDB high-rise building

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: A mother recently reported a case where garbage bags filled with glass bottles and wine jars hurled from a high-rise building, nearly hitting her child. The alarming incident happened at an HDB block located in Choa Chu Kang Crescent, and it prompted her to call the police right away. 

The 37-year-old mother shared with Shin Min Daily News about the incident, stating that her family had visited her brother’s house that day to celebrate Hari Raya. However, when her three daughters, sister-in-law, and two nieces came downstairs to leave, someone then threw a garbage bag from the high-rise units. 

Nearby at the barbecue area, which they had rented, the mother heard the commotion and hurried over to see what had happened. She was shocked to discover that her daughter was frozen in fear and on the verge of tears. 

“My niece and sister-in-law were walking ahead, and my daughter was just about to step out when the trash landed right in front of her… One more step, and she could have been struck,” she claimed. 

The mother noted that shards of glass had spilt from the garbage bag, and it also held beverage bottles among other trash. In the photos that she provided, it was revealed that there was a mess of used paper plates, tissues, snack wrappers, plastic bottles, and wine jars. 

The family is asking for help from the authorities, and the case was handed to the National Environment Agency. The family submitted a report via the OneService app. Furthermore, the police have confirmed that they received the report and are closely monitoring the situation. 

This is not the first time that throwing garbage from high-rise buildings has been an issue. There was a similar report where residents complained that food scraps and diapers with excrement were being thrown from high-rise units of their HDB block for many years now, and that the situation had only worsened over the past months. 

To address this, the authorities needed to post more than 40 notices just to warn residents to stop doing such acts. 

Read more about the news story here.

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