Dad tries to protect son from monkey, ends up hitting son instead

SINGAPORE: A father recently endeavoured to protect his child from a monkey at the Singapore Zoo in Mandai, swinging his bag to shoo the animal away. However, when the bag swung back, it ended up hitting the young boy on the face and chest.

The incident was caught on camera and uploaded on TikTok on the account of @arandompaul, who explained in the caption that the monkey had taken the boy’s food, and the dad “wasn’t happy” about it.

The video has since racked up over 100,000 views, and the man’s actions have stirred some controversy. A number of voices can be heard on the video reacting to the dad, with some calling out against him.

When a woman’s voice can be heard saying, “You can’t do that here,” others are heard to agree.

Meanwhile, the monkey, a long-tailed macaque, can be seen scurrying away into the trees.

And while the father was perhaps merely being protective, some commenters on the video noted that it was unfortunate that his child was on the receiving end of “instant karma.”

Others said that such behaviour should not be allowed at the zoo.

Some debated in the comments. When one wrote that it was the father’s right to act the way he did, another replied, “If you know about this kind of place, then don’t go or keep your children aware. It’s not the animal’s problem.

“This is a Zoo. A well-known zoo in Singapore. If you know about animals and love animals, you shouldn’t eat openly to invite any animals. If you don’t like animals, then don’t visit the Zoo,” another agreed.

One pointed out: “The monkey did not hurt his son – it took the food and LEFT the son. Things could have ended here, but no. The father’s first response wasn’t to check on his son, but to step forward and attack the monkey – DEFINITELY not in any way protecting his son.”

Others said that the child’s parents should have known better and prevented him from eating on the trail.

“Hello, before you come [to] this place, you should know that it’s WILDLIFE MANDAI ZOO. So please follow the rules, do not eat or give food to the animals,” another wrote.

The National Parks Board has reminded people in the past, “to keep a respectful distance” when encountering macaques.

“Don’t feed or provoke them, and don’t encourage them to approach you by displaying food items and plastic bags. If you observe them closely, you may be rewarded with a display of innovative behaviours!” /TISG

