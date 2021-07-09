Home News Cyclist ignoring traffic laws, shocking drivers at the scene, a shares...

Cyclist ignoring traffic laws, shocking drivers at the scene, a Netizen shares a video of the incident

A cyclist suddenly rode out into the road to cross to the other side. One of the drivers blared their horn at the cyclist, but the cyclist continued to move towards the opposite side...

Author

Zi Xuan You

Date

Category

Singapore — A driver has shared footage of a dashcam that captured a cyclist ignoring traffic laws and causing drivers at the scene to be shocked.

The driver had shared the video in a group named “Complaint Singapore

Based on the video, the lights were in the driver’s favour, and also for the drivers in the adjacent lane. While he and the driver next to him started to take off, a cyclist suddenly rode out into the road to cross to the other side.

One of the drivers blared their horn at the cyclist, but the cyclist continued to move towards the opposite side. Thankfully, no collisions occurred and no one was hurt.

The driver who shared the video had included a caption with the post which expressed that people should not be reckless and pose a danger to others in the process.

Photo: Facebook Screengrab

A number of netizens took to the comments section to share their view on the incident and on the cyclist’s errant behaviour.

A few netizens lamented the fact that even in situations where the driver has the right of way, they are often the ones who are punished harshly since the cyclists are the ones that come away with more severe injuries.

Photo: Facebook Screengrab

Some other netizens called out the cyclist for a lack of courtesy and for other commuters on the road, thereby endangering not only himself but also many others on the road.

Photo: Facebook Screengrab

A netizen said that the cyclist was likely to meet with an accident sooner than later if he continued to commute in such a dangerous fashion and flagrantly violate traffic laws.

Photo: Facebook Screengrab

Cyclists who do not obey laws such as wearing a helmet while travelling on the road or stopping at a red light may incur fines. The fine was increased from S$20 to S$75 in 2019.

You Zi Xuan is an intern at The Independent SG. /TISG

