Cybersecurity job postings in Singapore jump 57% amid AI adoption: Indeed

SINGAPORE: Cybersecurity job postings in Singapore jumped 57% in 2025, reversing two years of stagnation as companies step up efforts to tackle artificial intelligence (AI)-related risks, according to the latest data from job portal Indeed.

Job postings for the role rose just 9% from 2023 to 2024, following an 8% drop from 2022 to 2023.

Notably, clicks on cybersecurity job postings rose 77% this year, suggesting growing job seeker interest.

The most in-demand roles include cybersecurity engineers, cybersecurity specialists, cybersecurity analysts, cybersecurity consultants and cybersecurity architects, with employers prioritising skills in Python, communication, and information security (NIST, ISO 27001).

According to Indeed, as organisations continue to deploy AI tools to streamline operations, they are simultaneously expanding their digital attack surface and data exposure, prompting a surge in demand for skilled cybersecurity professionals.

Indeed spokesperson Shannon Peter Pang said, “As Artificial Intelligence adoption deepens across sectors, cybersecurity has evolved from a back-end function to a core part of business resilience.”

The job portal expects sustained long-term opportunity in cybersecurity with the rebound in job postings and ongoing digitalisation and new regulations in data protection. /TISG

