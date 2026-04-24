‘Cyber keeps me awake at night’: DBS CEO Tan Su Shan

SINGAPORE: At the CNBC CONVERGE LIVE event in Singapore on Wednesday (April 22), Tan Su Shan, the top executive of DBS, the largest bank in Southeast Asia, said that the risk that keeps her awake at night involves cyberattacks.

Ms Tan, who said that “the new war is cyber,” underlined how unpredictable these types of attacks are, causing banks to be hyper vigilant against them.

“What keeps me awake at night is cyber. It’s who’s going to attack who, and how it’s going to happen, how people will get affected,” CNBC reported the DBC Chief Executive Officer as saying on the sidelines of the event.

In December 2024, Check Point’s Threat Intelligence Report said that in the previous six months, banks in Singapore had dealt with 1,830 cyberattacks each week on average. After the government/military and utilities sectors, the financial sector is the third most targeted industry.

In October 2023, a cyberattack on Singapore’s local banks succeeded in disrupting the national payment system. The attack, which affected DBS and Citibank, caused 810,000 attempts to access digital banking to fail, and around 2.5 million payment and ATM transactions could not be completed.

Since then, Technology Risk Management Guidelines were issued by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the city-state’s central bank, to help financial institutions handle this type of risk.

Ms Tan told CNBC about the continued state of alert banks need to have, adding that DBS has adopted an approach she summed up as “Assume nothing, trust nothing, trust nobody,” as well as a culture she described as “deliberate paranoia.”

This has meant constantly simulating cyberattacks in order to stress-test the bank’s systems in order to see weaknesses before attackers do, given that artificial intelligence is making more complex attacks possible.

She added, “We’re constantly being paranoid about cybersecurity… what will separate the winners from the losers is good adoption, smart adoption, safe adoption.”

Ms Tan also emphasized how important it is for companies and institutions to be prepared for anything, saying, “Prepare for the worst, hope for the best, but have that playbook ready.”

The CEO, who has been with DBS since 2010, took over when former top executive Piyush Gupta stepped down in March 2025. In October, she was named the most powerful woman in Asia by Fortune, topping the magazine’s 2025 Most Powerful Women Asia list. /TISG

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