;
Business

Customs crackdown sees 80% spike in fines as over 13,000 travelers hit with $3.47M penalty for duty evasion

ByGemma Iso

November 19, 2024

SINGAPORE: In a crackdown on undeclared goods, Singapore Customs fined 13,099 travelers across air, land, and sea checkpoints in the first ten months of 2024, recovering a total of $3.47 million in penalties.

According to the latest Singapore Business Review report, this marks a significant increase compared to last year, when 7,193 individuals were caught and fined $2.3 million.

Detecting and deterring violations

The enforcement efforts, conducted in partnership with the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA), are part of ongoing checks aimed at detecting and deterring violations at all entry points into Singapore.

Among the 13,099 cases this year, 46 offenders faced the maximum fine of $5,000 for failing to make correct or complete declarations to Customs.

Common violations involved various goods, including commercial items, apparel, health and food products, cigarettes, and alcohol.

Under Singapore’s Customs Act, all goods brought into the country, whether by residents or foreign visitors, are subject to Goods and Services Tax (GST), regardless of whether the items have already been taxed in the country of origin.

A spokesperson from Singapore Customs stated, “This revenue is rightfully owed to Singapore, and collecting it is crucial to ensuring a fair, competitive environment for local businesses that comply with these taxes.”

“The responsibility lies with all incoming travelers to accurately declare any goods in their possession and pay the required duties and/or GST.”

See also  Almost half a million travellers crossed Woodlands, Tuas Checkpoints on Friday, breaking pre-pandemic record

Declaration of taxable goods encouraged

Failure to declare dutiable or taxable goods can result in hefty penalties. For serious violations, individuals may face fines of up to 20 times the amount of duty, and GST evaded or even jail sentences of up to two years.

Travelers are encouraged to avoid penalties by declaring any dutiable or taxable items in advance through the Customs@SG Web Application, which allows for pre-arrival declarations and payments up to three days before entry.

Alternatively, payments can be made in person at Customs Tax Payment Offices at various checkpoints, where Customs officers are available to assist with the process.

With stricter enforcement and greater awareness, Singapore Customs aims to ensure compliance and protect the integrity of its customs system.

ByGemma Iso

Related Post

Business

Singapore GRA renews Resorts World Sentosa’s casino licence for 2 years instead of 3 over “unsatisfactory” tourism performance

November 19, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

Keppel Infrastructure Trust to acquire 50% stake in Marina East Water

November 18, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

Jobstreet urge Singapore employers to prioritize employee skills over degrees as the future of hiring lies in emerging economies

November 18, 2024 Gemma Iso

You missed

Business

Singapore GRA renews Resorts World Sentosa’s casino licence for 2 years instead of 3 over “unsatisfactory” tourism performance

November 19, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Home News

Singapore’s largest money laundering crackdown: 15 foreign nationals surrender $1.85 billion in assets

November 19, 2024 Gemma Iso
Property

Dispute between son & mother over the sale of their jointly owned $700K HDB flat sheds light on retirement planning risks for seniors

November 19, 2024 Gemma Iso
Entertainment

ENHYPEN makes history with 1.4M sales of ROMANCE : UNTOLD -daydream-; first repackaged K-Pop album to achieve this milestone

November 19, 2024 Lydia Koh

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.