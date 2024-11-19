SINGAPORE: In a crackdown on undeclared goods, Singapore Customs fined 13,099 travelers across air, land, and sea checkpoints in the first ten months of 2024, recovering a total of $3.47 million in penalties.

According to the latest Singapore Business Review report, this marks a significant increase compared to last year, when 7,193 individuals were caught and fined $2.3 million.

Detecting and deterring violations

The enforcement efforts, conducted in partnership with the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA), are part of ongoing checks aimed at detecting and deterring violations at all entry points into Singapore.

Among the 13,099 cases this year, 46 offenders faced the maximum fine of $5,000 for failing to make correct or complete declarations to Customs.

Common violations involved various goods, including commercial items, apparel, health and food products, cigarettes, and alcohol.

Under Singapore’s Customs Act, all goods brought into the country, whether by residents or foreign visitors, are subject to Goods and Services Tax (GST), regardless of whether the items have already been taxed in the country of origin.

A spokesperson from Singapore Customs stated, “This revenue is rightfully owed to Singapore, and collecting it is crucial to ensuring a fair, competitive environment for local businesses that comply with these taxes.”

"The responsibility lies with all incoming travelers to accurately declare any goods in their possession and pay the required duties and/or GST."

Declaration of taxable goods encouraged

Failure to declare dutiable or taxable goods can result in hefty penalties. For serious violations, individuals may face fines of up to 20 times the amount of duty, and GST evaded or even jail sentences of up to two years.

Travelers are encouraged to avoid penalties by declaring any dutiable or taxable items in advance through the Customs@SG Web Application, which allows for pre-arrival declarations and payments up to three days before entry.

Alternatively, payments can be made in person at Customs Tax Payment Offices at various checkpoints, where Customs officers are available to assist with the process.

With stricter enforcement and greater awareness, Singapore Customs aims to ensure compliance and protect the integrity of its customs system.