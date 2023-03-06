Customer shocked at ‘$6.80 for tiny 1 mouthful noodles!’

SINGAPORE: Shocked at the price she was being charged for such a small portion, a customer took to social media to express this.

On the popular COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Sunday night (March 5), the customer Ms Joanne Yeo wrote, “$6.80 for a tiny 1 mouthful noodles!!” and posted a photo of a very small plastic bag of noodles held between thumb and fingers.

Ms Yeo also posted a screen grab of an order summary of the food she had delivered from Let’s Eat at The Seletar Mall.

The last item on the summary is the one she referred to. “Signature 85 Fishball Noodle” along with the price of $6.80.

Let’s Eat is listed as an eatery that serves “authentic local traditional hawker fare and Malaysian hawker fare.”

On foodpanda, this dish is listed as one of the most popular dishes from Let’s Eat, with the price starting at $6.80.

Ms Yeo’s post has been shared and commented on a number of times since it was put up.

Some wrote that since the order had been made via a food delivery service, the price was higher.

“Grab food price is usually more ex? If buy from the stall itself the price shud be lower,” wrote one commenter.

Another called it “normal”, writing, “This is normal it’s because grab take commission from the merchant therefore prices are marked up on grab app.”

“Usually this kind of place cant expect much… Sure exp de! Delivery have more extra charges too,” one netizen chimed in.

Others, however, appeared to agree with Ms Yeo concerning the portion size of the noodles.

One commented that it was a “diet meal” while another asked if it was a “Toddler package?”

“A lot (of) food getting more and more expensive, portion getting lesser,” one observed.



The Independent Singapore has reached out to both Ms Yeo and Let’s Eat. /TISG