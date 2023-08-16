Lifestyle Food Customer: S$3 for a cup of mint ice cream... I was pretty...

Customer: S$3 for a cup of mint ice cream… I was pretty shocked!

Image: Reddit Singapore screengrab / @Limp-Milk-1929
By Beatrice Del Rosario

"I had a cup of chocolate chip mint ice cream in July near the Helix bridge. I think it was $1.50 or $1.80," said one netizen who commented in response to the post by the customer

SINGAPORE: Brain freeze or price shock? Maybe a little bit of both. A netizen recently took to an online news forum to share the shock of discovering that an ice cream cart charged S$3 a cup.

A netizen took to an online news forum on Sunday (Aug 13) to share a recent experience buying a cup of ice cream from an ice cream cart. “S$3 for a cup of mint ice cream,” the post read.

“This cup of mint ice cream is $3 from the ice cream cart…is this the market rate now or? I was pretty shocked,” shared the netizen. “Uncle said it’s been this price for a long time. And no, there was no pricing shown and I didn’t “cancel” my order after hearing the price cause I just figured I wouldn’t buy from here again.”

Many online users responded quickly, saying that the customer was scammed.

“Nope,” said one. “I had a cup of chocolate chip mint ice cream in July near the Helix bridge. I think it was $1.50 or $1.80.”

Others seemed to recognise the “signature move,” singling out an uncle somewhere in Tampines who reportedly charges way too much for ice cream.

“Ah.. the signature move of Tampines central ice cream cart uncle,” wrote one. “I kena once by him $3 cone.”

“You got scammed,” said another. “The average rate is $1.20 to $1.50

Others expressed how they think S$3 is just too much.

“$3 is too much,” said one. “Bought from a cart at one of the TPY MRT exits and it was only $1.50 if I remember correctly. Bang for your buck would be Mixue King Cone at only $1. Cheaper than Macs.”

