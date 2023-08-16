Customer: S$3 for a cup of mint ice cream… I was pretty shocked!

SINGAPORE: Brain freeze or price shock? Maybe a little bit of both. A netizen recently took to an online news forum to share the shock of discovering that an ice cream cart charged S$3 a cup.

A netizen took to an online news forum on Sunday (Aug 13) to share a recent experience buying a cup of ice cream from an ice cream cart. “S$3 for a cup of mint ice cream,” the post read.

“This cup of mint ice cream is $3 from the ice cream cart…is this the market rate now or? I was pretty shocked,” shared the netizen. “Uncle said it’s been this price for a long time. And no, there was no pricing shown and I didn’t “cancel” my order after hearing the price cause I just figured I wouldn’t buy from here again.”

Many online users responded quickly, saying that the customer was scammed.