Curious cats experience snowfall for the first time. Watch adorable video

Cats seeing snow for the first time draw adoration of netizens

Hindustan Times

International
India — Remember the feeling of seeing snowfall for the first time? There’s a possibility that the shower of cold white flakes left you mesmerised and you couldn’t stop looking. That feeling is not exclusive to humans – or at least this video showcasing cats named Koma and Cocota suggests so. The video shows them staring at snowfall with undivided attention.

The video was originally shared on an Instagram page called @kosuke_maeda0103. It recently captured people’s attention after being posted on the official page of Instagram.

Since being posted, it has gathered more than 1.7 million views – and the numbers are quickly increasing. It has also accumulated various love-filled comments from people. There were also some who shared heart emojis to express their reactions.

“Adorable,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is so sweet,” shared another. “Awww, so cute,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

