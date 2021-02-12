Crystal Fung gets into car accident settles with driver by taking a photo with him

- Advertisement -

Hong Kong — Actress and former Miss Hong Kong winner Crystal Fung recently got into a traffic accident and she was fortunate that the owner of the car that she ran into was a fan of hers.

Apple Daily received a tip-off last Saturday (Feb 6) from a reader who witnessed a minor accident on Tsim Sha Tsui’s Canton Road that involved Fung. She crashed her HKD600,000 (SGD103,000) Tesla car into the back of a Bentley. Fortunately, the damage was not that serious and nobody was hurt.

The reader said that Fung panicked as soon as she realised what had happened and she got out of the car to speak to the other driver. Seeing that she was causing a traffic jam by stopping in the middle of the road, the 26-year-old and the Bentley owner moved their cars to the side before continuing their discussion. It is assumed that they reached a private settlement as they eventually went their separate ways without any police showing up.

- Advertisement -

Contacted by the media, Fung revealed that the accident left her with a cracked licence plate and there were scratches on the back of the other vehicle. According to 8days.sg, she did not have to pay any compensation to the Bentley owner. It turns out that the driver and his wife were fans of Fung’s TVB drama Al Cappuccino, so in lieu of asking for monetary compensation, they asked to take a picture with her.

Fung is no stranger to making the news for driving-related problems. Last year, the beauty parked her car at the entrance of a parking lot in the Kwun Tong district and returned to find that it was missing. She learned that it had been towed away as it was parked illegally.

She was also in hot water with netizens when she did an Instagram Live broadcast while driving from Yuen Long to Tsim Sha Tsui, which takes about 35 minutes. Although her assistant was the one holding the camera, Crystal was slammed for being distracted and neglecting traffic safety. /TISG

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg

Please follow and like us: