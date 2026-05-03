Cross-border taxis can now drop off passengers anywhere in Singapore and Johor from May 4

SINGAPORE/MALAYSIA: Travelling between Singapore and Johor is about to get easier, as from May 4, licensed cross-border taxis can drop passengers at any location in Singapore and at main locations across Johor, including Johor Bahru, Iskandar Puteri, Forest City, Kulai and Senai.

The change, announced on April 30 by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and its Malaysian counterpart, removes a long-standing limitation that forced passengers to alight only at fixed terminals. It also brings ride-hailing into the mix, with GrabCar becoming the first operator licensed to run cross-border trips.

Exciting updates and changes on May 4

The biggest update and most exciting part is that you no longer need to plan your journey around terminals. Licensed taxis can now:

Drop off passengers anywhere within the approved zones

Operate through ride-hailing platforms like GrabCar

Offer more vehicle types, including six-seaters for groups

Pick-ups, however, remain controlled, and foreign taxis can only pick up passengers at designated points in the other country. This keeps them from competing with local taxis on domestic routes.

New pick-up spots include areas near VivoCity, Century Square and Joo Koon in Singapore, and Toppen Shopping Centre, Mid Valley Southkey Mall and Angsana Mall in Johor.

Making travel smoother between Singapore and Malaysia

For years, cross-border taxis could only drop passengers at either the Ban San Street Terminal in Singapore or the Larkin Terminal in Johor. This created friction in travel convenience, so many travellers turned to unlicensed drivers offering door-to-door rides.

The new change in travel journeys targets that exact problem. By allowing legal taxis to complete full journeys, authorities are trying to:

Reduce illegal transport services

Protect licensed drivers’ income

Improve convenience for daily commuters and families

LTA chief executive Ng Lang said the updated goal is to improve connectivity and make travel smoother between the two countries.

Malaysia’s Land Public Transport Agency director-general Ahmad Radhi Maarof presented it as part of an ongoing effort to ease movement across the Causeway, a route that remains one of the region’s busiest land borders.

More taxis and bigger vehicle service added

Both countries will add 100 more taxis each, bringing the total to 300 per side. The plan is to eventually scale up to 500. The extra quota will focus on larger and premium vehicles. This caters to:

Families travelling together

Business travellers needing more comfort

Groups carrying luggage

Fares remain fixed for street-hail trips from terminals: from Singapore, prices start at S$80 for a standard four-seater and go up to S$180 for premium vehicles. Extra charges apply for longer trips.

GrabCar got the first cross-border ride-hail licence

LTA awarded the first cross-border ride-hail licence to GrabCar for three years starting April 30. The authority said Grab met the requirements on:

Vehicle identification

Cross-border insurance coverage

Safeguards against illegal local trips

Other operators can still apply, but for now, Grab has a head start. Below are the guardrails for travel service operators:

Taxis must carry at least one passenger when entering the other country

Vehicles must be under 10 years old

Malaysian taxis entering Singapore must install the ERP2 onboard unit

Drivers who break rules risk losing their licences

These controls are to balance convenience with enforcement.

A practical experience for daily commuters

For regular travellers, the experience will reduce policy concerns and provide more travel time instead. No more switching cars at terminals. No more negotiating with informal vehicle drivers. The journey now becomes one continuous, exciting ride.

The travel experience also signals that cross-border journeys are no longer treated as a special case but are being folded into everyday transport systems. This is a practical fix for a long-standing travel annoyance, as it reduces friction without opening the floodgates to unregulated competition.

If enforcement holds and more operators join, this could become the default way people move across the Causeway. The next real test is whether commuters stop looking for shortcuts because the official option finally works.