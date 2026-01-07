Cross-border deals power hiring boom in Singapore’s legal sector

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s legal scene is perky with novel prospects, thanks to a solid torrent of transnational transactions and cross-border work. Law companies say they’re searching for lawyers with international practice and knowledge, and this trend is not decelerating carrying on well into 2026.

As transactions become more intricate and regulations vary widely from market to market, clients want lawyers who can confidently handle matters that span borders. This has pushed cross-border expertise to the top of firms’ hiring wish lists.

“Clients are increasingly looking for lawyers who are comfortable navigating multiple jurisdictions and industry-specific rules,” said Koay Saw Lean, director of human resources at Rajah & Tann Singapore LLP. “That’s why we’re seeing strong interest from candidates who want hands-on exposure to cross-border work and who know how to build meaningful client relationships.”

Koay noted that today’s lawyers are placing greater value on flexibility and real-world international experience. To support this, Rajah & Tann offers overseas secondments, structured training programmes, and even a postgraduate scholarship to help lawyers deepen their specialisations.

“Disputes continue to be a consistent growth area,” said Kelvin Tan, director and co-head of employment at Drew & Napier. He added that overseas work, digital assets, infrastructure projects, and fund-related matters are also bringing in new talent. Ranked third, the firm has focused on structured onboarding, mentorship, and training to help lawyers build long-term careers.

Even amid global economic and political uncertainty, Singapore continues to draw regional and international clients, Tan said—especially those looking to streamline operations, pursue acquisitions, or resolve complex disputes.

At WongPartnership LLP, ranked fourth, the rise in cross-border work has sharpened the firm’s regional ambitions. Managing Partner Sean Yu Chou said competition for talent remains tough, as lawyers increasingly prioritise career growth and work-life balance. In response, the firm has invested more in training and retention, while expanding its work in energy, ESG, and private credit.

Kelvin Poa, incoming managing principal at Baker McKenzie Wong & Leow LLC, ranked seventh, described Singapore as a natural hub for legal work across Asia. He said the firm plans to continue targeted hiring through 2026.

These moves are consolidating and solidifying Singapore’s status as a top legal hub—one fashioned by transnational work, focused know-how, and an increasing grip of technology.