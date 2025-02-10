MALAYSIA: The Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) has announced plans to install warning signs along the Klang River following the recent sighting of a crocodile near Masjid Jamek. The decision comes amid rising concerns about public safety, particularly in urban areas where such encounters are uncommon.

Crocodile spotted near Masjid Jamek

The crocodile was reportedly sighted last Friday, Feb 7, at around 3:30 pm. A video of the reptile emerging from the murky waters quickly went viral on social media, sparking widespread discussion and concern among the public.

A witness who captured the footage claimed that the crocodile was at least eight feet long. While it remains unclear whether the reptile has since moved elsewhere, the sighting has prompted authorities to take precautionary measures.

This is not the first time a crocodile has been spotted in the Klang River. Still, sightings remain rare in this part of the city, making the recent encounter particularly alarming for residents and commuters who frequent the area.

Perhilitan confirms the sighting and plans action

Perhilitan Director-General Datuk Abdul Kadir Abdul Hashim confirmed the sighting and assured that steps were being taken to mitigate potential risks.

“Perhilitan confirms that the crocodile had been sighted. We are monitoring the situation and are preparing to erect a warning sign,” Abdul Kadir was quoted as saying by local news outlet TV3, published in Malay Mail.

The authorities are expected to place warning signs at strategic locations near the river to alert the public of the possible presence of crocodiles. This move aims to prevent unnecessary panic while ensuring that residents remain cautious.

Previous crocodile sightings in urban areas

The latest sighting is part of a concerning pattern of crocodile appearances in populated areas. A similar video, widely shared on TikTok, showed another crocodile surfacing near a mosque in Klang, Selangor.

This is also not the first time authorities have had to issue warnings regarding crocodile sightings. In 2023, the Shah Alam City Council released a caution notice after a massive crocodile was seen at Shah Alam Lake in Section 7. In an even earlier incident in February 2019, a baby saltwater crocodile was discovered wandering around Shah Alam Lake in Section 14, believed to have been abandoned by irresponsible individuals.

While crocodiles are naturally found in Malaysian rivers and mangrove swamps, their increasing presence in urban water bodies has raised questions about habitat disruption and the possible impact of human activities on wildlife behaviour.

Authorities urge the public to remain vigilant

Following the Klang River sighting, Perhilitan has advised the public to remain cautious, especially near bodies of water where crocodiles may be present. Residents and visitors are urged to avoid approaching the riverbank unnecessarily and to report any further sightings to the authorities.

The department monitors the situation closely and may implement additional measures if required. While the appearance of crocodiles in urban areas is unusual, Perhilitan remains committed to ensuring public safety and addressing any potential threats posed by wildlife.

For now, the warning signs will serve as an immediate precaution, reminding people to stay alert and respect the presence of these wild creatures in their natural but occasionally overlapping habitats.