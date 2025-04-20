Criticism of GRC system reignites as 3G Minister plans to lead four fresh faces through GE2025

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: Despite being a member of the People’s Action Party’s (PAP) third generation (3G) leadership, Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam appears to still cut a hefty figure in fourth-generation Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s general election strategy. The politician who has been helming two of the most heavyweight ministries is expected to lead a team of four fresh faces into the 2025 general election (GE2025).

Mr Shanmugam entered politics close to four decades ago, in 1988. He has represented the Chong Pang division since then and has served as the incumbent in the ward for 37 long years. Chong Pang used to be in Sembawang GRC and was absorbed into Nee Soon GRC when it was established ahead of the 2011 general election.

Interestingly, Nee Soon GRC was one of a handful of wards that remained untouched in the latest electoral boundaries review exercise, which left Singapore’s electoral map heavily altered.

Since Nee Soon GRC was formed in 2011, Mr Shanmugam has led the PAP team contesting the ward as anchor minister. In the past three election cycles, he has led five PAP new faces to Parliament.

This number is set to almost double. In the coming election, Mr Shanmugam will likely be the only known face in the PAP’s Nee Soon GRC team. The veteran politician said he will likely be leading four new candidates in the contest that will take place on May 3.

The four new faces are ex-Nominated Member of Parliament Syed Harun Alhabsyi; ex-Ministry of Digital Development and Information director Goh Hanyan; Mr Shanmugam’s former branch secretary Jackson Lam; and Temasek Foundation associate director Lee Hui Ying.

Dr Syed Harun and Ms Goh had resigned from the posts days before the writ of election was issued, triggering questions over the neutrality that is expected of the NMP scheme as well as concerns over civil servants turning to partisan politics without a mandatory cooling-off period.

The notion that Mr Shanmugam could lead four fresh faces through to the polls has reignited longstanding criticisms of the GRC system itself — a system that many believe allows political rookies to “ride coattails” into Parliament by being bundled into teams led by heavyweight ministers.

Critics argue that the GRC system, which was introduced to ensure minority representation in Parliament, has evolved into a mechanism that benefits the ruling party disproportionately. By joining a GRC team anchored by a high-profile minister like Mr Shanmugam, political newcomers gain a significant electoral advantage.

This perceived structural imbalance has led to accusations that the system discourages true electoral competition and limits voter choice. Some critics argue that voters in a GRC may want to support an experienced incumbent like Mr Shanmugam but may be less confident about endorsing unknown candidates on the same slate — yet they are forced to vote for the entire team as a package.

For critics, the makeup of the team for Nee Soon GRC is a textbook example of how the GRC system can be used to usher in new faces without subjecting them to the full rigour of individual electoral contest.