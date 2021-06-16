Home News Creditors, shareholders face losses as likely to get less than S$200...

Creditors, shareholders face losses as Hyflux likely to get less than S$200 million in

Online meeting with securities holders on June 18

Photo: YouTube screengrab/ Hyflux Innovation Centre

Author

Anna Maria Romero

Date

Category

Home News
- Advertisement -

Singapore—According to a Bloomberg report, embattled water treatment company is likely to fetch less than S$200 million in .

This amount is far less than what Hyflux, once one of the most promising firms in Singapore, owes its creditors and shareholders.

Hyflux has been under judicial management by Borrelli Walsh Ltd since November 2020. Its court-supervised debt restructuring began in 2018.

Borrelli Walsh announced on June 4 that it applied for Hyflux’s liquidation.

- Advertisement -

On June 10, it said in a bourse disclosure that discussions with Middle Eastern utility company Utico, which had been touted as Hyflux’s would-be white knight for two years, had fallen through.

At one point in 2019, Utico was expected to buy an 88 per cent stake in the company for S$535 million.

But Borelli Walsh said in the bourse disclosure that “Utico remains unable to meet the minimum conditions required by the Judicial Managers”.

Borelli Walsh has also noted that the remaining value of the Hyflux Group would be best realised in liquidation, adding that there are six bids that involve specific assets. It aims to sell off these assets as quickly as possible, although there is no set timeline to do so.

- Advertisement -

Since the expected amount from liquidation is far smaller than what the company owes creditors, this confirms that it is unlikely that they will get back the amounts they invested.

There is around S$2.8 billion in total investor claims.

Investors include around 34,000 individuals who invested in perpetual notes, preference shares, and other products. 

An online town hall meeting has been scheduled on June 18 for Hyflux’s securities holders. It is likely to be one of the last times the firm sits down with its securities holders before the company liquidates.

The Bloomberg report added that, according to its source, Keppel Infrastructure Trust is one of the bidders for Hyflux assets.

Keppel Infrastructure Trust is eyeing the waste-to-energy plant TuasOne as well as the remaining 30 per cent stake in the SingSpring desalination plant in addition to what it already owns of the plant.

- Advertisement -

In an answer to questions from Bloomberg concerning Keppel Infrastructure, the company’s spokesperson said in an email that it had the contractual rights to buy the 30 per cent stake in the SingSpring plant as well as take over its operations.

/TISG

Read also:Embattled Hyflux reportedly only has S$21 million left

Embattled Hyflux reportedly only has S$21 million left

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Another ‘Badge Lady’? Maskless woman asks doctor for his ID when he asks her to wear a mask

Singapore -- A woman refusing to wear a mask at a condominium shouted at and abused a doctor who asked her to put one on. In a video circulated on Sunday (June 13) on WhatsApp Messenger, a maskless woman who was walking...
View Post
Featured News

S’porean wakes up to flooded home on multiple occasions thanks to cat leaving tap running

Singapore – A Singaporean man has woken up to find his home flooded twice after his pet cat left the water running. While cats typically dislike water, it appears that the Russian Blues in a particular household in Singapore wish to turn...
View Post
Featured News

Mixed marriages or couplehood: Do you care what Tan Boon Lee or Lee Kuan Yew had to say?

Is the hoo-ha over the Ngee Ann Polytechnic lecturer just a storm in the multi-racial teacup which will subside and be forgotten as swiftly as it has flared up? Or, as some cynics may say, is it all an engineered diversion...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent